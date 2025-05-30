Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 8 premiere recap: Snooki finds her birth mom while Pauly tries finding a girlfriend for Vinny

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 8 premiered on May 29, 2025, on MTV. In the first episode, Angelina tried to record a song. She attempted singing after years, and since she wasn't good, she decided to stick to rapping.

Pauly, alongside Mike and Ronnie, made an effort to find a girlfriend for Vinny. He hosted a speed dating event for the same. Meanwhile, Sam was seen talking about her ongoing struggles with IVF, while Snooki found her biological mother.

The previous installment witnessed Snooki, an adopted child, hiring a DNA team to track down her biological parents. The season ended without the team finding out who her mother was, and Snooki remained hopeful about it.

In season 8, they finally tracked down her DNA and came up with candidates who they said were Snooki's birth mother, brother, and sister.

"My emotions are everywhere"—Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Snooki on contacting her biological mother

When the DNA team that Snooki hired, summoned her, Jenni, Deena, and her adopted parents accompanied her. The team showed a binder with a photograph in it, which was that of Snooki's birth mom. Snooki got emotional as she saw it, and so did Jenni and her adopted mother. They pointed out that she had thick black hair and was short and curvy, traits that matched Snooki's.

"My mom's right here, it's awkward, and I didn't want to hurt my mom's feelings, but also like this is a huge moment for me," she said.

It was also revealed that she had a brother and a sister. Seeing her brother's picture, Snooki joked that he looked like Jionni, her husband, and that she unknowingly might have married her brother. Snooki said her sister looked just like her. The DNA finding team also shared that they weren't able to gather any information about her biological father.

Further in the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation episode, Snooki decided to contact her birth mother and sister. She mentioned that she wanted to know their medical details and wanted to know why she was put up for adoption.

With a translator by their side, they messaged her mom and sister, who said they were very nervous to talk to Snooki.

"I don't know how to react right now, my emotions are everywhere," said Snooki.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation episode ended on a cliffhanger when they sent a video of her birth mom.

How Pauly tried finding a girlfriend for Vinny on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 8 premiere?

Pauly D, at one of his DJ events, hosted a dating event for Vinny. He told the crowd that Vinny was single and introduced a game called "Date the Chooch." He then individually asked women at the event if they liked Vinny and sent them to have a one-on-one conversation with him at a table backstage. They were given 3 minutes to get to know him.

Vinny liked the first woman because she had 1500 followers on Instagram. He also liked the second one because they were runners and promised to meet at the next New York City marathon. He rejected the third girl because she wasn't looking for a relationship.

He didn't consider the fourth one because she liked parties, while Vinny didn't. The fifth one was rejected because she looked like Angelina. At the end of the date, Vinny left with numbers from a bunch of girls.

