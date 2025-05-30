"Maybe stick to karaoke"— Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans react to Angelina recording a song

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation returned to screens with a brand new season this week on Thursday, May 29, 2025. The season premiere started with giving fans insights of what the cast had been upto since they were on the show last, including Angelina, who had been focusing on her career as a singer.

She was in a recording studio with the producer, Tony, as they recorded an upcoming single. While the cast member compared herself to Celine Dion, fans didn't think she was a good singer and urged her to stick to karaoke. One person wrote on X:

"I like Angelina but she can’t sing and this will need way too much auto tune maybe stick to karaoke."

"Love Angelina and all her antics, but not loving that studio session," a fan commented.

"Lmfaoooo Angelina in the recording studio took me out," a tweet read.

Fans of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 8 were surprised by Angelina singing:

"Angelina being a professional singer/rapper was not on my Jersey Shore bingo card. She does need to work on her voice, though," a person wrote.

"Are the same people who told Scheana she can sing well also telling Angelina that? Because… no. Do I like to sing? Yes, but I also know I am not good at it so I would never ever try to record myself lmao wtf," a tweet read.

"MTV shady showing Angelina sing and then showing auto tune version. totally different," a fan commented.

Fans of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 8 further said:

"angelina in the studio singing is killing me," a person wrote.

"Angelina should not be comparing herself with Celine Dion.." a fan commented.

Angelina records a new song during Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 8 premiere

In the season premiere of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 8, Angelina was in a recording studio with her producer, Tony. However, the latter wasn't completely satisfied with how the MTV star was singing.

In a confessional, Angelina stated that she and Tony were recording two songs together and that those songs helped her through difficulties in her personal life. She added that the songs were coming out well and that she had been practicing hard. Although she agreed that she still had a lot of work to do.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 8 cast member asked her producer how bad it was, and he called it a "one-sided train." While speaking to the cameras further, Angelina called the recording studio her "happy place," and compared being there to a "spiritual cleanse."

Upon hearing some of the edits Tony had made to the song, Angelina asked if it was autotuned, and Tony said he used it for "corrective purposes." Hearing the feedback, Angelina told the cameras that she was more of a rapper than a singer. However, the reality star also compared her to the iconic singer, Celine Dion, and said she was just as good.

Tony told the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 8 cast member that he wanted her to start on a song that would capture what she was going through. Angelina told him that whenever they worked on her music together, she would feel calm while leaving the studio.

"So much chaos is going on in my life," she said recalling the end of the show's previous season and her turbulent friendships.

She added that she thought that things could be different after Miami, but they did not change. She added that she felt like a "f*cking idiot" and told Tony that she felt her friends thought of her as an idiot for not listening to them about Vinny 2.0.

Fans online reacted to Angelina's recording studio session and were not in favor of her singing.

Tune in next Thursday on MTV to watch what happens next on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 8.

