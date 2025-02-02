“Stranger paid to follow me“— Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Vinny 2.0 denies cheating on Angelina 

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation reunion episode premiered on January 23, 2025, on MTV. The reality show featured cast members Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Angelina Pivarnick, Deena Cortese, Vinny Guadagnino, Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, and Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio.

During the reunion episode, Angelina claimed that Vinny 2.0 had cheated on her and was allegedly in a relationship with her for clout. Vinny 2.0 addressed these allegations by posting a video clip on January 31, 2025, on his exclusive Instagram account.

In the video, he revealed that a private investigator was hired to follow him, stating:

"These articles are alleging that a private investigator which I stated a couple of days ago was hired to follow me right, a complete stranger paid to follow me, is alleging that I committed the act of infidelity in the relationship I was involved in."

In his Instagram post, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star stated that Angelina's cheating accusations were part of a "smear campaign" against him. In the video caption, he stated that he dated his "biggest hater and enemy" for three years. According to Vinny 2.0, Angelina was upset about him leaving her, which is why she alleged that he had been unfaithful.

Vinny 2.0 continued in the caption, stating that he wanted to share his side of the story and elaborate on his perspective regarding their breakup. In the Instagram reel, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast member revealed details about their relationship. While sharing a timeline of events, he alleged that he found out about Angelina cheating on him on November 7, 2024. He said:

"I found out and confirmed that I was being cheated on again and that is from the actual person's phone, phone calls, text messages, photos, videos, voice notes, etc. This came to me almost a year after finding out that I was cheated on."

Vinny 2.0 further elaborated that a private investigator was hired to follow him and claimed that he was being cheated on by Angelina. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star clarified that he had already broken up with Angelina on November 7. He stated that he went on a date after his relationship ended, so there was no proof to support Angelina's accusations. Vinny 2.0 continued:

"I ended the relationship November 7th, when I found out I was cheated on again, I'm allowed to move on and find another woman that appreciates me and that I appreciate, okay? I went on a date, that's going to happen, not a big deal. You're not really proving nothing."

Towards the end of the video, Vinny 2.0 told his followers that he did his best to be a good partner to Angelina and supported her through the "worst times and the darkest times." The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star stated:

"I did the best I can, I was always the best man I can, I provided, I paid my part, expense, bills, I was there for consoling through the worst times and the darkest times, I tried my best but I'm tapped out now. I moved on, please move on, be an adult."

As of now, Angelina has not yet responded to Vinny 2.0's video.

