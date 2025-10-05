Where was Good Boy (2025) filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details

Good Boy (2025) was filmed across multiple real-world locations in the United States, most notably in New Jersey and New York, alongside studio work in Poland. The filming locations of Good Boy were carefully selected by director Ben Leonberg to enhance the film’s atmosphere and reflect its story told uniquely from a dog’s perspective.

According to Leonberg’s Polygon interview on October 5, 2025, the production emphasized natural, lived-in settings to convey authenticity and tension without relying heavily on visual effects.

Principal photography took place between late 2023 and early 2024, with production spanning more than 400 days. The film was largely shot on location, with limited studio intervention.

Every major filming location where Good Boy was shot

New Jersey (on-location)

City skyline of New Jersey, as seen from a Boardwalk (Image via Manisha Raghunath/Unsplash)

The production filmed on location across sites in New Jersey. The film was shot on location in New Jersey over a long production period of roughly 400 days. Publicly available coverage from Variety published on October 3, 2025 confirm New Jersey as the primary location for exterior and interior location shoots that represent the house, the surrounding property, and nearby outdoor areas.

Much of the atmospheric storytelling takes place, including scenes of Todd and Indy’s daily life and their encounters with the supernatural presence around the property.

TVN Warner Bros. Discovery XR Studios, Poland (studio work)

An exterior view of Warner Bros studios in Burbank on May 24, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by FG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Certain interior sequences and controlled shoots were completed at TVN Warner Bros. Discovery XR Studios in Poland. Industry listings identify this studio as a credited filming location. The studio work covered scenes that required controlled lighting, practical effects, or specialized equipment that were not feasible to stage on location in the United States.

What is Good Boy all about?

Good Boy (2025) is a 73-minute American supernatural horror film directed by Ben Leonberg in his feature debut, co-written with Alex Cannon. The film stars Shane Jensen, Arielle Friedman, Larry Fessenden, and Leonberg’s own Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever, Indy. The story follows Todd, a young man suffering from a chronic illness who moves into his late grandfather’s rural home. The narrative unfolds from Indy’s point of view, as the dog perceives supernatural forces surrounding the house.

Leonberg explained to Polygon on October 5, 2025, that the idea stemmed from a common fear among dog owners, wondering what their pets see or sense when they bark at nothing. The film presents this anxiety through the dog’s limited but emotional perspective. As Leonberg told BBC Culture on October 3, 2025, the concept was inspired by Poltergeist (1982) and the trope of

“the dog who knows better.”

The film’s unique visual approach places the camera at the dog’s eye level, allowing the audience to experience the story through Indy’s gaze. Leonberg and producer Kari Fischer filmed over three years, capturing the dog’s natural instincts rather than rehearsed performances. This approach has earned Indy critical acclaim, including the inaugural “Howl of Fame” award for Best Canine Performance at the 2025 SXSW Film Festival.

Good Boy premiered at SXSW on March 8, 2025, followed by screenings at the Overlook Film Festival, Melbourne International Film Festival, and Film at Lincoln Center before its U.S. release on October 3, 2025, through Independent Film Company and Shudder. The film has grossed $2.3 million worldwide and holds a 93% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics praising its emotional depth and originality.

