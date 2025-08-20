Does the dog die in the Good Boy?

The supernatural horror film Good Boy, directed by Ben Leonberg in his feature debut, has generated significant buzz since the release of its trailer. Co-written by Leonberg and Alex Cannon, it is a haunted house tale told from the unique perspective of a dog. The film features Shane Jensen as Todd, who moves with his dog, Indy, to an old rural farmhouse after a family member's death.

Indy, played by Leonberg's real-life dog, is the main character, as he is the only one who can perceive the evil supernatural forces in the home. The trailer and plot have fueled one burning concern among viewers: whether the dog makes it through the story. Early reviews from its SXSW premiere confirm that Indy survives the events of the film.

The fate of the dog, Indy, in Good Boy (2025)

A still from the film's trailer (Image via YouTube/IFC Films)

On March 10, 2025, Good Boy made its international premiere at the South by Southwest (SXSW) Film & TV Festival. Fans were relieved when word from SXSW screenings revealed that Indy lives through the story, alleviating concerns from animal-loving audiences.

After its premiere, IFC Films picked up the supernatural horror film, which unfolds from the perspective of a devoted dog. The recently released trailer builds tension by showing Indy reacting to supernatural presences in a house that his owner, Todd, cannot see. The main struggle is about Indy's desperate attempts to keep his human buddy safe.

The film's unique perspective and emotional depth captivated both critics and viewers alike. In a notable first, the dog playing the lead role, Indy, received the first-ever Howl of Fame Award for Best Canine Performance. This is a testimonial to his natural and chilling performance, which firmly establishes the film's horror through loyalty and realism.

Good Boy trailer: Through the dog’s eyes

The official trailer for Good Boy was released on August 19, 2025. Based on the trailer, the film promises a fresh and terrifying take on the haunted house genre by telling the story entirely from the perspective of a dog. A happy montage of the dog and his owner, Todd, opens the trailer, showing the well-known "man's best friend" cliché and creating a heartwarming tone.

However, this quickly shifts as a black screen with the word "AND" appears, marking the transition to a more sinister atmosphere. The music turns eerie and suspenseful as the visuals become darker and more tense. The dog can be seen looking menacingly into the shadows, a man screaming, and unsettling fragments of bloody water in a bathtub.

The final scenes of the trailer show the dog whimpering in fear, its owner screaming in the background, and the movie's title appearing with a staticky effect on a television screen. The audience is left feeling anxious and worried for the faithful canine as a result of the trailer's odd and unsettling use of a dog's point of view.

Good Boy is slated to be released on October 3, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.

