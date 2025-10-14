  • home icon
  • Movies
  • Where was If I Had Legs I'd Kick You filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details

Where was If I Had Legs I'd Kick You filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details

By Sakshi Singh
Modified Oct 14, 2025 12:59 GMT
If I Had Legs I
If I Had Legs I'd Kick You (Image Via A24)

The 2025 A24 psychological comedy-drama If I Had Legs I'd Kick You has quickly become one of the most talked-about indie films of the year, thanks to its sharp writing, dark humor, and a haunting lead performance by Rose Byrne.

Ad

Written and directed by Mary Bronstein, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on January 24, 2025, and later earned critical notice at the 75th Berlin International Film Festival, for which Byrne received a Silver Bear for Best Leading Performance.

Following a well-received festival run, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You opened theatrically in the US on October 10, 2025, through A24. What also impresses is the film's earthy, realistic sense of location.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You was filmed in Montauk and Brooklyn, New York, capturing the film’s raw and emotional tone through real, atmospheric locations.

Filming details of If I Had Legs I'd Kick You explored

If I Had Legs I&#039;d Kick You (Image Via A24)
If I Had Legs I'd Kick You (Image Via A24)

If I Had Legs I'd Kick You was shot mostly in Montauk, New York, and at 1245 Grand Street in Brooklyn, New York, both of which add to the film's emotionally charged environment.

Ad

Montauk's oceanic remoteness lends a claustrophobic element to Linda's life as it disintegrates, while Brooklyn's city grime provides the necessary contrast for the film's professional and domestic scenes.

Production on If I Had Legs, I'd Kick You, started in August 2023 and ran until September 2023. The film was particularly awarded an interim deal during the SAG-AFTRA strike, enabling the shooting to go ahead despite the wider industry shut-down.

After its Sundance premiere, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You traveled to a number of the world's biggest international film festivals, including Berlin, where Byrne received the Silver Bear; Telluride; Toronto; New York; and the BFI London Film Festival.

Ad

The film will also be included in the Best of 2025 strand at the 20th Rome Film Festival, marking its continued success at the international festival circuit.

Read More: Where is Dennis Rader, the BTK Killer, now? Details explored as Netflix drops My Father, the BTK Killer

What happens in If I Had Legs I'd Kick You and who stars in it?

Ad

The movie is about Linda (Rose Byrne), a therapist on the brink of breakdown, trying to take care of her daughter, who has an unspecified illness that keeps her from eating solid foods. The child is never seen on-screen, a decision that increases the psychological tension of the movie.

Linda's life is turned upside down again when the ceiling of their Montauk apartment collapses, requiring her and her daughter to move into a seedy motel. Her husband Charles (Christian Slater) is away at work and emotionally unavailable even by phone, so Linda's feelings of isolation intensify.

Ad

Her personal life does not improve. One of her patients, Caroline (Danielle Macdonald), leaves her newborn baby during the middle of a therapy session, driving Linda to the brink.

Turning to the support she needs, she goes to her supervisor, played by Conan O'Brien in a surprise dramatic turn, where she finds him just as apathetic and frustrated as she is. As Linda's universe continues to collapse around her, she finds surprising friendship in James (A$AP Rocky), the motel's superintendent.

Ad

Their bond defies lines between care and mess, comfort and risk, as James is simultaneously a confidant and an enabler.

The supporting cast features Mary Bronstein herself as Dr. Spring, Ivy Wolk as Diana the motel clerk, Daniel Zolghadri as Stephen, and Delaney Quinn as Linda's off-screen but omnipresent daughter.

Read More: 5 Psychological Thrillers to Watch If You Liked After the Hunt

The movie was released in theatres on October 10, 2025.

About the author
Sakshi Singh

Sakshi Singh

Sakshi covers skincare, fashion, and makeup as a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With a background in Mass Communication and Journalism and about 2.5 years of work experience as a content writer at Netscribes India Pvt. Limited, her articles offer an insightful perspective on the skincare, haircare, and fashion trends in vogue.

Sakshi’s desire to pursue a writing career in beauty was due to her early interest in skincare thanks to her mother. Glamzilla and Makeup By Mario are her favorite artists and she follows them to stay up-to-date with the latest trends.

Sakshi makes a point to do thorough research before crafting her content and steer clear of plagiarism and AI to maintain credibility. She values having her own voice in her content pieces.
When not engaged in beauty and lifestyle writing, Sakshi enjoys cooking and baking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sakshi Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications