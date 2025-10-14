Where was If I Had Legs I'd Kick You filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details

The 2025 A24 psychological comedy-drama If I Had Legs I'd Kick You has quickly become one of the most talked-about indie films of the year, thanks to its sharp writing, dark humor, and a haunting lead performance by Rose Byrne. Written and directed by Mary Bronstein, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on January 24, 2025, and later earned critical notice at the 75th Berlin International Film Festival, for which Byrne received a Silver Bear for Best Leading Performance. Following a well-received festival run, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You opened theatrically in the US on October 10, 2025, through A24. What also impresses is the film's earthy, realistic sense of location. If I Had Legs I’d Kick You was filmed in Montauk and Brooklyn, New York, capturing the film’s raw and emotional tone through real, atmospheric locations.Filming details of If I Had Legs I'd Kick You explored If I Had Legs I'd Kick You (Image Via A24)If I Had Legs I'd Kick You was shot mostly in Montauk, New York, and at 1245 Grand Street in Brooklyn, New York, both of which add to the film's emotionally charged environment. Montauk's oceanic remoteness lends a claustrophobic element to Linda's life as it disintegrates, while Brooklyn's city grime provides the necessary contrast for the film's professional and domestic scenes. Production on If I Had Legs, I'd Kick You, started in August 2023 and ran until September 2023. The film was particularly awarded an interim deal during the SAG-AFTRA strike, enabling the shooting to go ahead despite the wider industry shut-down.After its Sundance premiere, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You traveled to a number of the world's biggest international film festivals, including Berlin, where Byrne received the Silver Bear; Telluride; Toronto; New York; and the BFI London Film Festival. The film will also be included in the Best of 2025 strand at the 20th Rome Film Festival, marking its continued success at the international festival circuit.Read More: Where is Dennis Rader, the BTK Killer, now? Details explored as Netflix drops My Father, the BTK KillerWhat happens in If I Had Legs I'd Kick You and who stars in it? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe movie is about Linda (Rose Byrne), a therapist on the brink of breakdown, trying to take care of her daughter, who has an unspecified illness that keeps her from eating solid foods. The child is never seen on-screen, a decision that increases the psychological tension of the movie. Linda's life is turned upside down again when the ceiling of their Montauk apartment collapses, requiring her and her daughter to move into a seedy motel. Her husband Charles (Christian Slater) is away at work and emotionally unavailable even by phone, so Linda's feelings of isolation intensify.Her personal life does not improve. One of her patients, Caroline (Danielle Macdonald), leaves her newborn baby during the middle of a therapy session, driving Linda to the brink. Turning to the support she needs, she goes to her supervisor, played by Conan O'Brien in a surprise dramatic turn, where she finds him just as apathetic and frustrated as she is. As Linda's universe continues to collapse around her, she finds surprising friendship in James (A$AP Rocky), the motel's superintendent. Their bond defies lines between care and mess, comfort and risk, as James is simultaneously a confidant and an enabler.The supporting cast features Mary Bronstein herself as Dr. Spring, Ivy Wolk as Diana the motel clerk, Daniel Zolghadri as Stephen, and Delaney Quinn as Linda's off-screen but omnipresent daughter. Read More: 5 Psychological Thrillers to Watch If You Liked After the HuntThe movie was released in theatres on October 10, 2025.