5 Psychological Thrillers to Watch If You Liked After the Hunt 

After the Hunt has arrived as one of 2025's most chilling releases, the movie draws audiences into a world where truth is bent and morality is compromised. Luca Guadagnino and stars Julia Roberts direct the film. This psychological thriller explores a college professor's life unraveling after a student accuses her colleague of abuse.

However, the story unfolds with even greater intensity. Dark secrets come to the surface, and past mistakes demand attention. The story refuses easy answers After the Hunt thrives in gray areas where right and wrong become blurry.

It examines power dynamics on campus while questioning guilt and memory. The movie creates stress through intimate conversations and moral dilemmas. Audiences leave questioning their own perception. For those captivated by this chaotic exploration of truth and accusation, a similar movie awaits. These five psychological thrillers share the same DNA of human complexity and moral ambiguity.

Promising Young Woman, Oleanna, Elle, and four other psychological thrillers to watch if you liked After the Hunt

1)The Invisible Man (2020)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

A woman escapes her controlling boyfriend only to believe he has come back as an invisible presence haunting her. Elisabeth Moss delivers a compelling performance as Cecilia, whose claims are met with skepticism from everyone around her.

The movie transforms domestic abuse into a literal haunting. Technology becomes weaponized, and reality becomes questionable. Like After the Hunt, this thriller examines how people respond when someone speaks an uncomfortable truth. The director Leigh Whannell crafts suspense from shadows and empty spaces.

The psychological horror stems from doubt and isolation. Cecilia's sanity becomes a key piece of evidence in her own trial. The movie shares After the Hunt's exploration of institutional failures and power imbalances. Both stories center on women whose testimonies encounter scrutiny/

2) Promising Young Woman (2020)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Cassie dropped out of medical school after a trauma hit her and went on to spend nights pretending to be drunk at bars. The story moves forward with men taking her home, thinking she is vulnerable. However, she later reveals her sobriety. What follows the revelation transforms everything for them.

Carey Mulligan embodies the role of Cassie with strategic precision. Her character exists somewhere between that of a vigilante and a victim. The movie's candy-colored ambiance contrasts with its intense subject matter. The director Emerald Fennell utilizes pop music with irony.

Like After the Hunt, this dissects sexual assault and what follows after that. It questions forgiveness and accountability. The narrative refuses to provide any comfort to the audience, and Cassie's actions spark new debates. Her targets include bystanders and enablers.

The movie argues that complicity surpasses direct perpetrators. The education system prioritizes protecting reputations over the well-being of students. This movie connects to After the Hunt through its themes of campus assault.

Both movies avoid simple narratives and challenge the viewers to sit with discomfort. The thriller elements emerge from human behavior rather than external threats.

3) Oleanna (1994)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

A college professor encounters a struggling student in his office. Their conversation begins as a routine academic discussion, but misunderstandings develop, and the power dynamics shift.

An accusation emerges that threatens his marriage and career. David Mamet adapted his own controversial play into this character study of limited scope.

William H. Macy and Debra Eisenstadt circle each other with depth. The confined setting amplifies every exchange. Each sequence subverts the former one in terms of context.

This movie shares After the Hunt's fascination with academic accusations and the setting that surrounds them. Words turn into evidence, and conversations transform into crimes. The story deliberately withholds simple answers. Audiences must decide which version to believe.

Additionally, the ambiguity mirrors After the Hunt refuses to adopt easy morality. Both movies trust viewers to grapple with complex questions. Both understand that truth often depends on personal opinion.

4) Elle (2016)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Michèle survives a tragic home invasion and rape. Her response defies expectations. She refuses to report. Instead, she returns to work running a video game company. She starts to investigate the assault herself. The director Paul Verhoeven creates an intensely unsettling character study. Isabella Huppert embodies the role of Michèle with stoic determination. The character's psychology refuses standard trauma stories. Her father's criminal record marks her past.

Like After the Hunt, this movie operates in morally ambiguous territory. Both films feature main leads whose choices provoke discussion. Both examine how past trauma influences present actions.

Michèle's investigation leads to shocking revelations about the people around her. Trust becomes difficult. Everyone holds secrets. The French movie sparked controversy for its provocative take on the topic, but mirrors the themes of After the Hunt.

5) Notes on a Scandal (2006)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Barbara teaches history at a London school and lives a lonely life. The art teacher, Sheba, shows up and they befriend each other. As the story progresses, Barbara discovers Sheba's affair with a teen student. The knowledge becomes leverage. Judi Dench embodies the role of Barbara with menace.

Additionally, Cate Blanchett brings fragility to Sheba. Their relationship becomes sour over time due to manipulation. Barbara narrates through unreliable journal entries. Her perspective reveals obsession and delusion.

The school setting mirrors After the Hunt's academic environment. Both movies explore inappropriate connections and their aftermath. Both examine how institutions protect their image. Sheba's crime meets exposure, and Barbara's psychological manipulations stay hidden for long.

Like After the Hunt, Notes on a Scandal complicates the audience's sympathies. The thriller mechanics come from Barbara's evil plans and Sheba's desperation. Tension escalates through exposure threat and blackmail. The conclusion offers no redemption, only aftermath. This bleakness mirrors After the Hunt's refusal of easy resolutions.

These are five psychological thrillers to watch if you liked After the Hunt.

