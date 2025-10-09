7 crime thrillers to watch if you loved ‘Monster: The Ed Gein Story’

Monster: The Ed Gein Story is the third season of the Netflix anthology Monster, created by Ian Brennan. The season stars Charlie Hunnam as convicted murderer and grave robber Ed Gein, with Suzanna Son, Vicky Krieps, Laurie Metcalf, and Tom Hollander in supporting roles.

Monster: The Ed Gein Story explores Gein’s life and crimes while examining his influence on Hollywood and pop culture, including films inspired by him such as Psycho and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.

The season follows Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (2022) and Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (2024), and premiered on October 3, 2025.

If viewers enjoyed the crime thriller Monster: The Ed Gein Story for its themes of serial crimes and psychological tension, here are seven similar TV shows.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

1) Mindhunter

Mindhunter is a psychological crime thriller created by Joe Penhall (Image via Netflix)

Mindhunter is a psychological crime thriller series developed by Joe Penhall. Based on the true-crime book Mindhunter: Inside the FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unit, it stars Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, and Anna Torv as members of the FBI’s Behavioral Science Unit in the late 1970s.

The team interviews imprisoned serial killers to understand their psychology and apply it to real investigations. Season 1 explores the origins of criminal profiling through chilling encounters with killers like Edmund Kemper and Richard Speck.

Season 2 focuses on the Atlanta child murders while expanding the show’s gallery of notorious criminals, including David Berkowitz and Charles Manson.

Mindhunter examines the psychology of real-life serial killers, similar to Monster: The Ed Gein Story, by studying the minds and methods of notorious criminals and their impact on those around them.

2) Hannibal

Hannibal is an American psychological horror-thriller series (Image via Apple TV+)

Hannibal is an American psychological horror-thriller series developed by Bryan Fuller based on characters from Thomas Harris’ novels Red Dragon, Hannibal, and Hannibal Rising.

It stars Hugh Dancy as FBI investigator Will Graham and Mads Mikkelsen as Dr. Hannibal Lecter, a brilliant psychiatrist who becomes both Graham’s confidant and his most dangerous adversary.

The show follows Graham as he teams up with Lecter to solve brutal murders, unaware that his mentor harbors dark secrets of his own. Their psychological relationship intensifies as Lecter subtly manipulates Graham’s mind, erasing the lines between hunter and hunted.

Hannibal shares thematic ties with Monster: The Ed Gein Story in its focus on a charismatic killer whose crimes cross psychological boundaries, merging suspense with a dark exploration of murder and manipulation.

3) Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Evan Peters plays Jeffrey Dahmer in Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Image via Netflix)

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is the first season of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s Netflix anthology Monster, released in 2022. Starring Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer, the series also features Richard Jenkins, Niecy Nash, Molly Ringwald, and Michael Learned.

It recounts the life and crimes of Dahmer, one of America’s most infamous serial killers, while examining his relationships with those around him.

The series dramatizes Dahmer’s killings between 1978 and 1991 across Ohio and Wisconsin, highlighting the systemic failures and racial bias that allowed his crimes to continue.

Following its success, the anthology continued with Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (2024) and Monster: The Ed Gein Story (2025), each exploring other infamous true-crime cases.

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is directly connected to Monster: The Ed Gein Story as part of the same anthology, dramatizes the life of a notorious killer, and explores cultural and societal reactions to his crimes.

4) The Serpent

The Serpent is a 2021 British crime drama miniseries (Image via Prime Video)

The Serpent is a 2021 British crime drama miniseries produced by Mammoth Screen. Inspired by true events, the eight-part series chronicles the crimes of French serial killer Charles “the Serpent” Sobhraj, who targeted young backpackers traveling along the “hippie trail” across Asia between 1975 and 1976.

Set in the mid-1970s, the story follows Sobhraj as he manipulates, drugs, and robs travelers in Bangkok, stealing their identities to move freely across borders and sell stolen gems.

Accompanied by his girlfriend Marie-Andrée Leclerc, he maintains a double life of charm and deceit until Dutch diplomat Herman Knippenberg begins investigating the mysterious disappearance of two tourists, unraveling the truth behind Sobhraj’s deadly crimes.

The Serpent mirrors Monster: The Ed Gein Story by portraying a real-life murderer who manipulates and deceives those around him, emphasizing the psychological and logistical aspects of his crimes.

5) The Devil’s Hour

The Devil's Hour is a drama thriller series created by Tom Moran (Image via Apple TV+)

The Devil's Hour is a British drama-thriller series created by Tom Moran. The first six-episode season premiered on 28 October 2022.

The series follows Lucy Chambers, a social worker struggling with family and personal issues, who wakes every night at 3:33 a.m., plagued by disturbing visions during the so-called devil's hour. Her eight-year-old son is withdrawn, her mother talks to empty chairs, and her home is haunted by something unsettling.

Lucy finds her name mysteriously linked to a series of brutal murders, pulling her into the hunt for a serial killer.

The Devil’s Hour aligns with Monster: The Ed Gein Story through its thriller elements and the protagonist’s entanglement with mysterious murders, adding suspense along with personal and psychological turmoil.

6) True Detective

True Detective is an American anthology crime drama created by Nic Pizzolatto (Image via Apple TV+)

True Detective is an American anthology crime drama created by Nic Pizzolatto, with each season presenting a self-contained story and new cast. Season 1 (2014) stars Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson as Louisiana State Police detectives pursuing a serial killer with occult ties over 17 years.

Season 2 (2015) follows detectives in California investigating crimes connected to a corrupt politician, while the third season (2019) centers on Arkansas detectives solving the case of two missing children across three time periods.

The fourth season, True Detective: Night Country (2024), set in Alaska and starring Jodie Foster, follows the mysterious disappearance of eight men from a research station, written and directed by Issa López.

True Detective is similar to Monster: The Ed Gein Story in its focus on serial crimes and investigative pursuits, depicting killers and the detectives who seek to understand their actions.

7) The Fall

The Fall is a crime drama set and filmed in Northern Ireland (Image via Apple TV+)

The Fall is a crime drama set and filmed in Northern Ireland, created and written by Allan Cubitt. Gillian Anderson stars as Detective Superintendent Stella Gibson, with Jamie Dornan playing the role of serial killer Paul Spector.

The story follows Stella Gibson, a senior investigating officer seconded to the Police Service of Northern Ireland to review a murder case that has remained open for over 28 days.

As it becomes clear a serial killer is targeting young professional women in Belfast, Stella works with local detectives to track and capture Paul Spector, facing challenges both within the police force and beyond.

The Fall resembles Monster: The Ed Gein Story through its portrayal of a serial killer and the pursuit by law enforcement, showing the psychological tension between hunter and hunted.

Interested viewers can watch Monster: The Ed Gein Story on Netflix.

