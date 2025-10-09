High Potential season 2 episode 5 release date and time, what's next, and everything you need to know

High Potential season 2 has showcased Morgan at her best, as she solves new and challenging cases with her sharp observations and intelligence. From the Game Maker's menace to other varied crimes, each episode so far has delivered shocking twists and turns to the viewers.

In the latest episode, Morgan, Karadec, Soto, Daphne, and Oz were solving two mysterious murder cases that were connected, despite having occurred almost two decades apart.

Raina Viera and Greta St. John were two prominent singers in the past, but the secret behind Greta's murder in 2000 brought a tragic fate for Raina in the present. Morgan and the LAPD detectives managed to solve the complex case together, raising anticipation for what's coming ahead.

High Potential season 2 episode 5 will release on October 14, 2025, at 10 pm ET on ABC.

When does High Potential season 2 episode 5 come out? U.S. release timings explored

A still from High Potential season 2 (Image via ABC)

High Potential season 2 episode 5 is set to drop next week on October 14, 2025. Titled 'Content Warning', the episode will follow Morgan, Karadec, and the team as they take on a new case. Roman's disappearance and Captain Nick Wagner's role will also be explored in the next part.

For the viewers wondering what time they can catch the episode at in the U.S., here are the release timings:

Timezone Release Date Release Time Eastern Time October 14, 2025 10 pm Pacific Time October 14, 2025 7 pm

Episode 5 will air on ABC. For the viewers with no cable network access, online live TV services can be used to watch the episode. Episode 5 will also be available on Hulu a day after it airs on ABC. For users interested in subscribing to Hulu, an ad-inclusive plan is priced at $9.99/month or $99/year, and an ad-free plan is available for $18.99/month. International viewers can watch the series on Disney+.

How many episodes are left in High Potential season 2?

A still from High Potential season 2 (Image via ABC)

High Potential season 2 has taken the viewers through Morgan's adventures, which are more complex and risky than before. The first two episodes showed Morgan trying to catch the Game Maker and crack all his tricky mysteries. Nathan Gould's puzzling murder took centre stage in episode 3, while the latest drop explored Raina and Greta's connected murders.

With the fifth episode on the way, more cases and new faces can be expected ahead in the series. Season 2 has a total of 18 episodes, with four unveiled to the viewers so far.

The next 14 episodes can be expected to be released in the coming weeks, promising more of Morgan's smart moves and genius thinking.

A brief recap of High Potential season 2 episode 4

A still from High Potential season 2 (Image via ABC)

Episode 4 brought the murder case of Raina Viera and Greta St. John. Raina's frantic call to the police about witnessing a murder led Morgan, Karadec, and the team to her house. However, the lady with dementia denied making a call altogether. While they continued to look at the mysterious case, Raina was soon murdered as well.

On speaking to the neighbor and investigating in the basement, Morgan and Karadec got their hands on a blood-stained dress that could have triggered a memory for Raina. Morgan's sharp observations led them to the murder case of Greta St. John from 2000. Further connecting with Lucy, a close acquaintance of Raina, and the past owner of the Black Jewel Club, the LAPD team learnt about Raina and Greta's singing careers in the past and the role of a dangerous man named Mac Epps in their story.

Several twists and high-stakes moments came ahead in the episode as Morgan, Karadec, Soto, Oz, and Daphne find the real culprits behind both the murders. Captain Nick Wagner is also briefly introduced towards the end of the episode.

Major events to expect from High Potential season 2 episode 5

A still from High Potential season 2 (Image via ABC)

While the entire Raina and Greta case kept the team busy in episode 4, there are several points about the central characters that are yet to be explored ahead in the series. From Roman's search to the new captain's entry, episode 5 promises more challenges coming ahead for Morgan and the others.

Here are some expected developments for episode 5:

Morgan briefly meets Captain Nick Wagner at the end of episode 4. The next part may introduce the character in more detail to the audience and explore what his entry brings for the team.

The search for Roman continues, with no big developments explored in episode 4. Episode 5 may take the viewers a step closer to finding Morgan's ex.

Soto did not become the captain in episode 4, and this hurt her deeply. While Morgan supported her at the end of episode 4, the new captain's entry and other developments in Soto's story may be explored in episode 5.

Episode 5 will bring more twists and turns with a new case while attempting to address the unanswered questions from the past episodes.

Watch High Potential season 2 on ABC.

