High Potential season 2 episode 4 ending explained: Who was behind Raina's murder?

High Potential season 2 episode 4 explored the murders of two women, with a two-decade gap between the deaths. Raina Viera's mystery call to the police not only sheds light on the cold case of late Greta St. John, but also leads to her mysterious death.

Ad

Morgan, Karadec, and the team find themselves deeply involved in the case. As they pieced each clue together to find the truth, personal struggles and challenging moments kept testing them in their journey.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for High Potential season 2 episode 4. Reader's discretion is advised.

While Mac Epps' involvement in Greta's murder is made clear through the investigation, the question of who killed Raina worried Morgan, Karadec, and the team. Towards the end of the episode, it is revealed that Lucy killed Raina in High Potential season 2 episode 4.

Ad

Trending

High Potential season 2 episode 4 ending explained: Who killed Raina Viera?

A still from High Potential season 2 (Image via ABC)

High Potential season 2 episode 4 was marked with intense moments and complex mysteries that kept Morgan, Karadec, Soto, Oz, and Daphne on their toes.

Ad

The team's investigation had led them to several people who were relevant to the case. One of them was Lucy, a person who connected with Raina for a magazine interview in the past and grew closer to her since then.

As the case progressed, Morgan suspected Lucy of being the murderer of Raina. Her claims are proven correct when it is revealed that Lucy was Greta's child. She opened up about how she was trying to know more about her mother, but Raina's dementia did not help her.

Ad

Raina hinted to Lucy about hiding the truth regarding her mother's death, which she had witnessed in the past. During an intense exchange between the two, Lucy accidentally pushed Raina down the stairs, which led to her death.

Who was the murderer of Greta S. John in High Potential season 2 episode 4?

A still from High Potential season 2 (Image via ABC)

Morgan, Karadec, and the team find out that Mac Epps, the two singers' former manager, was the murderer of Greta. He was the current owner of Black Jewel club, and his involvement in Greta's personal life became the reason why he killed the singer.

Ad

In the fourth episode, it is revealed that Mac and Greta had a child together, who was Lucy. But due to Mac's dangerous stature, she tried to protect the child from him. Upon learning this, he killed Greta, and this incident was witnessed by Raina. He bought a house for Raina to silence her, but the shocking event kept troubling the singer despite her struggles with dementia.

Karadec and Mac have an intense fight in episode 4, where the latter holds a woman at gunpoint to save himself. Karadec shoots at Mac in time to save the lady.

Ad

Who did Morgan meet at the end of episode 4?

A still from High Potential season 2 (Image via ABC)

Solving the complex case of Raina and Greta was not easy for the team, with their personal struggles making matters more difficult. From Soto not becoming a captain and Karadec's distress after he shoots Mac, the characters try to suppress their worries to solve the case at hand.

Ad

By the end of the episode, they are able to bring justice to Raina and Greta and also come to accept their inner turmoils. Morgan becomes a supportive figure for Karadec and Soto in their tough times by the end of the episode. As she sets to leave after speaking to them, she spots an unknown man waiting for the lift.

The man makes witty remarks and seems to know about Morgan and her sharp skills. While Morgan tries to comprehend who this man is, he introduces himself as Nick Wagner, the new captain of their team. Nick's entry was hinted at by Soto in the episode, but viewers get to see him for the first time as the episode came to an end. What this new character would bring to Morgan and the team's journey is something that the next episode may explore.

Ad

Watch High Potential season 2 on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eeshna Dashottar Journalism graduate passionate about entertainment and Hollywood world Know More