High Potential season 2 episode 3 ending explained: Who was behind the attack on Nathan?

High Potential season 2 continues to showcase Morgan's sharp skills at problem-solving with new cases and troubles. Episode 3 brought a new challenge for the ace LAPD consultant and the detectives in her team.

A man called Nathan Gould was found in an unconscious state by a cafe owner, leading Morgan, Karadec, and the team to dig into his story. His gambling issues, debts, health, and the relationship with his estranged daughter brought more confusion in the case. Morgan also opens up about the updates on Roman to Ava, which also leads to chaos in the episode.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for High Potential season 2 episode 3. Reader's discretion is advised.

Several key figures stood out in Nathan's case. Morgan and the team investigate and connect the dots through each character to reach the culprit whose actions lead to Nathan's death. At the end, it is revealed that the paramedic Christopher Bishop attacked Nathan to get his heart for his sick mother.

High Potential season 2 episode 3 ending explained: Who attacked Nathan Gould?

A still from High Potential season 2 (Image via ABC)

Nathan Gould's case was filled with twists and turns that challenged Morgan, Karadec, Soto, Oz, and Daphne. The protagonist and her team investigated various aspects of the issue in episode 3 of High Potential season 2.

After investigating Nathan's connections with Ray, the loan shark, Jessica, and more, several revelations are made that help Morgan solve the case. Conversations with Nathan's daughter proved that he was in good shape, but he went to a cardiologist very often. Two paramedics also informed the team about Nathan's injuries, due to which they interacted with him often.

After Nathan's heart was chosen for transplant when he was declared brain-dead, Morgan and the detectives deduce that the receiver of the heart could have connections to Nathan's case. After a lot of back and forth, it is revealed that Christopher Bishop, one of the paramedics close to Nathan, was the man behind the case.

From albuterol theft to his closeness with Nathan through his injuries, the points strongly hinted at Christopher's involvement in the case. Morgan manages to put all the pieces together to correctly find the real culprit behind the issue.

How does Morgan find out about Christopher's involvement in the case?

A still from High Potential season 2 (Image via ABC)

In High Potential season 2 episode 3, Christopher is introduced as one of the two paramedics who had known Nathan before his attack. The two had also been briefly interrogated by Soto and Karadec when they were informed about the albuterol theft.

When the hospital staff directly involved in transplant cases is called in for interrogation, she reveals how the movie producer, Carson Wood, had been pressurising the hospital for a heart transplant for himself. However, when Nathan's heart did not match his requirement, and it was further stolen mysteriously, the staff did not remain aware of who could get Nathan's heart next. This made the possible receiver one of the candidates on the transplant list.

This list brought Morgan to the candidate who could be receiving the stolen heart. It is revealed to be Rosemary Caferri. Further research reveals that she is the mother of Christopher Bishop, who worked at the hospital as a paramedic.

Why did Christopher attack Nathan?

A still from High Potential season 2 (Image via ABC)

In High Potential season 2 episode 3, Morgan puts all the available information together to conclude that Rosemary was Christopher's mother, for whom he had planned the entire attack on Nathan.

When Morgan learns that she was the only patient on the list who took albuterol, which was being stolen from the hospital due to a shortage. Morgan notes that Christopher could have stolen it from the hospital for his mother.

His struggles with his mother's health helped him bond with Nathan, who promised to end his life and donate his heart to Rosemary. When Nathan learnt about his daughter's pregnancy, he decided not to die just yet, which does not sit well with him. That is the reason why he attacked Nathan and meticulously planned it so that his heart could be used for Rosemaryf.

Morgan managed to solve another complicated case with her intelligence and striking skills. While her search for Roman continues, more adventures will come ahead in her journey this season.

Watch High Potential season 2 on ABC.

