High Potential season 1 recap: All to know before season 2 arrives

By Kinette Sumadia
Modified Sep 16, 2025 09:57 GMT
High Potential season 1 recap (Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda, Original Image [Hulu])
High Potential season 1 recap (Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda, Original Image [Hulu])

High Potential season 1 premiered on ABC in September 2024. It quickly became a hit with a story about a single mother working as a cleaning lady at the Los Angeles Police Department who happened to be good at solving crimes. Her knack for putting things in order, including crime evidence, quickly made her an invaluable part of the team, and she was soon hired as a consultant.

Midway through the season, in January 2025, ABC gave the show an early renewal, securing a spot on the network's 2025-2026 schedule even before the first installment ended. The season 2 pickup isn't surprising as the show has been a breakout, with the first two episodes of the debut season clocking in over 10 million viewers across platforms, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Last year, it also received high ratings from critics, with a 96% score on Rotten Tomatoes. And with the series returning to ABC for the second season on Tuesday, September 16, some fans may want to get a refresher of what happened previously.

What happened in High Potential season 1?

The first season of High Potential kicked off with Morgan (Kaitlin Olson) working as a cleaner at the LAPD, accidentally knocking over a case file and peeking through a secret police investigation. While cleaning up after the mess, she noticed that the detective working on the crime made a massive mistake. The next day, Detective Karadec (Daniel Sunjata) noticed that his board had been tampered with.

It turned out that the night before, Morgan had rearranged the board to help solve the case. While Karadec didn't appreciate what she had done, his boss noticed Morgan's potential and hired her as a civilian consultant. Besides helping the Major Crimes team solve various crimes in every episode, Morgan and the team got themselves entangled with The Game Master in High Potential season 1.

The Game Master was a disturbing individual who kidnapped victims and pitted them in life-threatening situations. He left puzzles for Morgan and the police, and if they were successful in solving a puzzle, they could save lives. Otherwise, it would be the victim's blood on their hands. While the kidnapper had not killed anyone yet, his games were incredibly disturbing and dangerous.

A still from the series (Image via Hulu)
A still from the series (Image via Hulu)

In High Potential season 1, the main reason Morgan Gillory accepted the LAPD's offer for her to work with them was because she wanted their help to get answers about her ex-husband Roman's disappearance, the father of her daughter Ava. He disappeared 15 years ago while buying diapers for their baby, but Morgan thought that something happened to him and that he didn't just abandon their family.

Where did High Potential season 1 leave off?

In the season 1 finale, Morgan's hunch about Roman's disappearance was proven right. Roman turned out to be alive and he had been an FBI informant. While she didn't know a lot of information about his whereabouts, Detective Karadec claimed that he knew where to find Roman.

High Potential season 1 also ended with the identity of The Game Master still a mystery, but Morgan realized that the deranged man had already gotten close to her. The realization came after he discovered a deck of cards in her bag along with the note saying, "YOU'RE THE ONE, MORGAN. WE SHALL PLAY AGAIN. ME AND YOU."

Catch the complete episode of High Potential season 1 streaming on Hulu for US audiences and on Disney+ for select countries around the world.

Kinette Sumadia

Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.

Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.

Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages.

