High Potential season 1 recap: All to know before season 2 arrives

High Potential season 1 premiered on ABC in September 2024. It quickly became a hit with a story about a single mother working as a cleaning lady at the Los Angeles Police Department who happened to be good at solving crimes. Her knack for putting things in order, including crime evidence, quickly made her an invaluable part of the team, and she was soon hired as a consultant.Midway through the season, in January 2025, ABC gave the show an early renewal, securing a spot on the network's 2025-2026 schedule even before the first installment ended. The season 2 pickup isn't surprising as the show has been a breakout, with the first two episodes of the debut season clocking in over 10 million viewers across platforms, per The Hollywood Reporter.Last year, it also received high ratings from critics, with a 96% score on Rotten Tomatoes. And with the series returning to ABC for the second season on Tuesday, September 16, some fans may want to get a refresher of what happened previously.What happened in High Potential season 1? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe first season of High Potential kicked off with Morgan (Kaitlin Olson) working as a cleaner at the LAPD, accidentally knocking over a case file and peeking through a secret police investigation. While cleaning up after the mess, she noticed that the detective working on the crime made a massive mistake. The next day, Detective Karadec (Daniel Sunjata) noticed that his board had been tampered with.It turned out that the night before, Morgan had rearranged the board to help solve the case. While Karadec didn't appreciate what she had done, his boss noticed Morgan's potential and hired her as a civilian consultant. Besides helping the Major Crimes team solve various crimes in every episode, Morgan and the team got themselves entangled with The Game Master in High Potential season 1.The Game Master was a disturbing individual who kidnapped victims and pitted them in life-threatening situations. He left puzzles for Morgan and the police, and if they were successful in solving a puzzle, they could save lives. Otherwise, it would be the victim's blood on their hands. While the kidnapper had not killed anyone yet, his games were incredibly disturbing and dangerous.A still from the series (Image via Hulu)In High Potential season 1, the main reason Morgan Gillory accepted the LAPD's offer for her to work with them was because she wanted their help to get answers about her ex-husband Roman's disappearance, the father of her daughter Ava. He disappeared 15 years ago while buying diapers for their baby, but Morgan thought that something happened to him and that he didn't just abandon their family.Where did High Potential season 1 leave off?In the season 1 finale, Morgan's hunch about Roman's disappearance was proven right. Roman turned out to be alive and he had been an FBI informant. While she didn't know a lot of information about his whereabouts, Detective Karadec claimed that he knew where to find Roman.High Potential season 1 also ended with the identity of The Game Master still a mystery, but Morgan realized that the deranged man had already gotten close to her. The realization came after he discovered a deck of cards in her bag along with the note saying, &quot;YOU'RE THE ONE, MORGAN. WE SHALL PLAY AGAIN. ME AND YOU.&quot;Catch the complete episode of High Potential season 1 streaming on Hulu for US audiences and on Disney+ for select countries around the world.