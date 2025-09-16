What time will High Potential season 2 be released on ABC? U.S. release timings explored

Morgan is ready to take on more challenges as High Potential season 2 is just around the corner. The series marks the return of the popular show for a new season full of thrill, suspense, and drama. The first season explored how Morgan Gillroy, a simple cleaning staff member at the LAPD, turns into a genius consultant for the cops. Her sharp-mindedness and observation skills help in solving several cases with her team, while new problems and challenges keep coming her way.After season 1 ended with several loose ends, the fresh installment is coming to tie it all up and unleash more chaos for the characters. High Potential season 2 episode 1, titled 'Pawns', will release on September 16, 2025, at 10 pm ET. High Potential season 2 episode 1 release date and time Official poster of the series (Image via Instagram/@highpotentialabc)Life has been throwing curveballs at Morgan since season 1, but High Potential season 2 brings more chaos than imagined. While the search for her ex, Roman, reaches a shocking point at the end of season 1, there is a lot to unravel about him in the upcoming installment. The mystery behind the Game Maker also remains a pivotal point that season 2 will touch upon. Viewers of the show may be eager to know when they can watch the premiere of the new season. High Potential season 2 will drop the first episode on September 16, 2025, at 10 pm ET. Other release timings in the US include: TimezoneRelease DateRelease TimeEastern TimeSeptember 16, 202510:00 PM ETPacific TimeSeptember 16, 20257:00 PM PTCentral TimeSeptember 16, 20259:00 PM CTAlso read: How many episodes will there be in High Potential season 2? Episode count, release schedule, and moreWhere to watch High Potential season 2 episode 1? Kaitlin Olson as Morgan in the series (Image via Instagram/@highpotentialabc)High Potential season 2 will have a total of 18 episodes this season, more than the count of the first installment. This promises a deeper look at what's up with Morgan, Detective Karadec, Lieutenant Selena Soto, Ava, Elliot, and more in the new season. The first episode of the series will air on ABC. The broadcast network will release new episodes of the show every week on Tuesdays. For viewers who do not have access to ABC, they can watch it using various online Live TV services. The episodes will also be available to stream the day after broadcast release on Hulu. To subscribe to Hulu, viewers can check the varied plans offered by the platform. An ad-inclusive plan is available at a monthly price of $9.99 or an annual price of $99.99. For ad-free streaming, the plan can be subscribed for $18.99/month. Student offers and bundle subscriptions can also be explored by interested viewers. The series will be available for streaming in the UK and Ireland on Disney+. What to expect from High Potential season 2 episode 1? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe previous season concluded with a cliffhanger, raising doubts about what is coming ahead for the characters in season 2. In an appalling turn of events, Detective Karadec learns the whereabouts of Morgan's ex, Roman. Morgan also has the challenge of unravelling the mystery behind Game Maker after he approaches her family shockingly at the end of season 1.Deadline unveiled details about the first three episodes of the series, giving a glimpse of what viewers can expect from the series. The brief description of episode 1 reads as follows: &quot;While working tirelessly to shield her family from the Game Maker’s threats, another crime drags Morgan back into his game and the LAPD must decide whether to trust her instincts before the next move turns fatal.&quot;With Kaitlin Olson as Morgan, other prominent cast members appearing in the series include Daniel Sunjata as Detective Adam Karadec, Amirah J as Ava, Matthew Lamb as Elliot, Judy Reyes as Lieutenant Selena Soto, Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev 'Oz' Osman, and more. Watch High Potential season 2 on ABC, Hulu, and Disney+.