How many episodes will there be in High Potential season 2? Episode count, release schedule, and more

High Potential season 2 is all set to unleash chaos and drama. Bringing back the ace LAPD consultant Morgan Gillroy, the show will have more twists and revelations this season.

Starring Kaitlin Olson in the lead role, the series will follow from the cliffhanger that season 1 ended with. From Adam Karadec (Daniel Sunjata) learning about Roman's whereabouts to the mystery behind the Game Maker, there's a lot that will unfold ahead in the latest installment.

High Potential season 2 will have a total of 18 episodes, premiering with the first episode on September 16, 2025, at 10 pm ET.

About episodes in High Potential season 2, and when they arrive

Kaitlin Olson as Morgan in season 2 (Image via Instagram/@highpotentialabc)

High Potential season 2 is set to have a total of 18 episodes this time. The previous season comprised 13 episodes, with this year's episode count promising more adventures with Morgan and other characters.

The complete release information is yet to be unveiled, but details about the release schedule of the first three episodes have been shared for the viewers. Here are the details about episodes 1-3 of the upcoming show:

Episode Number Title Release Date 1 Pawns September 16, 2025 2 Checkmate September 23, 2025 3 Eleven Minutes September 30, 2025

Viewers may note that other information about the rest of the episodes and their release dates will be announced soon.

Where to watch all episodes of High Potential season 2?

Kaitlin Olson as Morgan in season 2 (Image via Instagram/@highpotentialabc)

The popular crime series made a mark on the viewers with its intriguing storyline and characters. Returning for a second season, the show will tie up the loose ends from the first part and bring more challenges for Morgan, Karadec, and others.

High Potential season 2 will be airing one episode every week on ABC at 10 pm ET. Each episode will also be available the day after its broadcast release on Hulu.

To subscribe to Hulu, viewers can choose from the different plans the platform offers. A Hulu with ads plan is available at $9.99/month or $99.99/year. An ad-free plan is priced at $18.99/month. Hulu also comes in a bundle plan with Live TV services. For the Hulu+Live TV with ads plan, the monthly price is $81.99/month. To opt for the same bundle with ad-free streaming, the price would be $95.99/ month.

Users in countries like the UK and Ireland can stream the series from September 17, 2025, on Disney+.

About High Potential season 2

A still from the series (Image via Instagram/@highpotentialabc)

After the mystery game maker approached her and her kids at the end of last season, the tension is high about the safety of Morgan's family in the upcoming installment. Furthermore, revelations brought her closer to Roman, but the search and its consequences are going to be much heavier than anticipated.

New mysteries and additions can also be looked forward to in the second. The coming of precinct captain, Jesse Wagner (Steve Howey), is one such fresh entry in the upcoming series.

Alongside Olson and Howey, other cast members featured in the series include Daniel Sunjata as Adam Karadec, Javicia Leslie as Daphne Forrester, Matthew Lamb as Elliot Radovic, Amirah J as Ava Gillroy, Judy Reyes as Selena Soto, and more.

Stay tuned for more updates on High Potential season 2.

