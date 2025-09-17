High Potential season 2 premiere ending explained: Which two characters make a shocking entry at the end? 

High Potential season 2 is finally back, with Morgan and her team at the LAPD back at saving the day. It premiered on September 16, 2025, on ABC.

The first episode, titled Pawns, dives directly into the mysterious case of Maya Price. After an encounter with the Game Maker, Morgan worries about her family's safety and the whereabouts of her ex, Roman. As Morgan, Karadec, and the rest of the team work on Maya's case, connections to the Game Maker start springing up.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for High Potential season 2 episode 1. Reader's discretion is advised.

Towards the end, Soto finds Roman's address in Nevada. As Daphne and Oz head to the location, a man seems to be in the room. While not clearly mentioned, he could turn out to be Roman. On the other hand, as Morgan and Soto further unravel Maya's case, Game Maker makes an entry at the police station as the episode concludes.

High Potential season 2 premiere ending explained: Who are the two shocking faces appearing at the end?

A still from High Potential season 2 (Image via ABC)

High Potential season 2 shows that Morgan's life is full of worries and dangers at the moment. After Game Maker reached the protagonist's family at the end of season 1, the fresh season opens with them all staying indoors for safety. The case of Maya Price going missing takes the central focus in the first episode. Questions on Game Maker and Roman's mystery also keep testing Morgan.

Episode 1 cliffhanger marks the entry of two prominent characters in the story. As Daphne and Oz reach Roman's alleged address that Soto found, the scene shows a man inside, who could turn out to be Roman. He stands as a character who has been an important part of Morgan's journey in the show.

At the police station, Morgan puts the pieces together and discovers that Game Maker created a murderer using them, with Maya's boss, Jason Howard, as his target. As things become clearer, Karadec heads to stop Derek while Morgan and Soto further ponder over the case. Game Maker appears at the police station in front of Morgan and Soto, shocking the two as the episode concludes at this point.

Game Maker and the mystery man (who could be Roman) are the two characters whose entry proves to be the highlight of High Potential season 2's premiere. They are on Morgan's mind throughout the episode, and their sudden appearance towards the end raises the tension for what will come ahead in the next episode.

What is the Game Maker's plan with Derek in High Potential season 2 episode 1?

A still from High Potential season 2 (Image via ABC)

The Game Maker keeps Morgan occupied in High Potential season 2 episode 1. However, his twisted plan in Maya's case proves to be the most puzzling one so far.

While Morgan feels that he's strongly connected to Maya's disappearance, the rest of her team thinks it's her worries acting up on her. However, it later becomes clear that the Game Maker manipulated them all to target Maya's boss, Jason.

It is revealed through Maya's discovery that Derek Price, Maya's husband, became the puppet with whom the Game Maker was planning to attack Jason. As Karadec informs Derek about her purchase of a weapon, the end of the episode shows how Game Maker planned the situation in such a way that Derek got hold of the gun and was heading towards Jason to seek revenge.

While the turn of events hints at dangers coming ahead, there could be more to Game Maker's plan as he makes a sudden appearance in the series.

What happens as Daphne and Oz arrive at Roman's last known address?

A still from High Potential season 2 (Image via ABC)

As Morgan and the team find more clues about Maya's case, Soto informs them that she managed to find Roman's last address in Nevada. As Morgan cannot leave her family behind owing to the Game Maker's threats, Daphne and Oz volunteer to head and check it themselves.

Towards the end of the episode, it is shown that the two reach the address, which looks like a motel. They follow Soto's given details and reach a room, heading to knock on the door.

There is a man inside the room, looking at a strange letter. The scene shows his face, tensed with Daphne and Oz's arrival. While it is not disclosed clearly, the man could turn out to be Roman. Morgan's journey with LAPD began with the condition of finding Roman, and this moment marks a significant point in the series, if it does turn out to be him.

While their interaction has not been revealed in episode 1, the ending scene raises anticipation for what this man's entry will bring for Morgan and the team in the series.

Watch High Potential season 2 on ABC.

