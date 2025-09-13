Where was Looking Through Water filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details

Looking Through Water has been in the news not only for its star-studded cast but also for the picturesque locales where it was filmed. The Spanish-language drama, directed by Roberto Sneider, blends family drama with beautiful scenery, taking viewers from quaint Massachusetts to tropical Belize and bustling Mexico City.

The film is based on Bob Rich’s 2015 novel Looking Through Water and his 2025 memoir Catching Big Fish. It combines old Hollywood charm with fresh talent, featuring Michael Douglas, Cameron Douglas, David Morse, Michael Stahl-David, and Walker Scobell in lead roles.

Filming for Looking Through Water took place across Pittsfield, Massachusetts, Belize, and Mexico City.

Details on all filming locations of Looking Through Water explored

Looking Through Water was mostly shot in three locations: Pittsfield, Massachusetts, Belize, and Mexico City. Production began in June 2023 in Pittsfield (in the Berkshire Mountains of western Massachusetts). Known for its rolling hills, historic neighborhoods, and small-town hospitality, Pittsfield grounded the movie in an American environment. Shooting was completed in Massachusetts by early July 2023.

The production then moved to Belize, the Central American country known for its turquoise waters and abundant marine life. Belize was the primary location for filming for the father–son fishing contest that provides a backdrop to the storyline. The country's beauty, notably its coasts and islands, provided a backdrop to the story’s central conflict.

The final stage of filming took place in Mexico City. As one of the largest and most active cities in the world, it provided a visual contrast to Belize and Massachusetts.

The film, originally titled Blood Knot, was announced in 2022 with Michael and Cameron Douglas attached. Howard Deutch was replaced as director by Roberto Sneider due to scheduling conflicts.

Filming wrapped in 2023, giving the creators ample time to complete post-production ahead of its wide theatrical release in September 2025. Good Deed Entertainment bought distribution rights for the project when it was announced in June 2025, which only added to the hype.

What is Looking Through Water about, and who stars in it?

Looking Through Water is, at its core, a tale of the father and son attempting to mend their relationship. The story centers on a man who brings his estranged son to a father-son fishing competition in San Pedro, Belize.

What starts as a path toward reconciling becomes a more profound examination of family ties, generational gaps, and the healing force of shared experiences. The fishing contest is a literal and figurative backdrop masquerading as an instigator, forcing the characters to face their challenges in a current that requires both patience and cooperation.

The film is led by Michael Douglas, who carries with him years of experience on-screen, and his son Cameron Douglas, which gives this particular project a personal feeling. They are accompanied by David Morse, along with Michael Stahl-David and precocious newcomer Walker Scobell, with Ximena Romo and Tamara Tunie rounding out the ensemble.

The official synopsis of the movie reads:

"William McKay's career is in ruins after a shocking betrayal. Called by his estranged father, he travels to Belize for a fishing tournament that reopens old wounds and sparks new understanding. Decades later, William recalls that pivotal trip as he tries to connect with his angry, distant grandson."

Looking Through Water was released on September 12, 2025.

