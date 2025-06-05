Where was Mountainhead filmed? All filming locations explored

Mountainhead, written and directed by Jesse Armstrong, premiered on May 31, 2025. The film is a satirical drama that explores the lives of four tech moguls in a secluded mansion amid global turmoil caused by AI-generated disinformation.

With a cast that includes Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman, Cory Michael Smith, and Ramy Youssef, among others, the film has been praised for its tense narrative and atmospheric setting.

The story primarily takes place in a grand mansion situated on a snow-covered mountain, highlighting the solitude of the individuals. Filming for Mountainhead took place in Utah, primarily in Park City. The architecture of the mansion, remote location, and grandiosity reflected the alienated and competitive personalities of the individuals.

The majority of the film was shot in a 21,000-square-foot estate in Park City. Marcel Zyskind, the cinematographer, found the design of the house disturbing and it was subsequently chosen to match the dark tone of the film.

Filming locations of Mountainhead

Deer Valley, Park City, Utah

The mansion in Mountainhead is located in Deer Valley, a luxury ski resort area known for its scenic beauty and elite properties. The mansion itself spans over 21,000 square feet and is situated on a 2.6-acre plot.

This site was selected to capture the great riches and disengagement from reality of the characters. Among other opulent features, it has a two-lane bowling alley, a private ski gondola, and an NBA-sized basketball court that help to capture the extravagant way of life of the tech moguls.

Modern and imposing, the mansion sits almost unnaturally on the mountain, reflecting the characters' emotional apathy. The grand interiors were enhanced with art and furniture that reflected the film's themes of materialism and wealth's hollowness.

Snowbird Mountain, Utah

One notable scene in Mountainhead takes place on top of Snowbird Mountain, a popular ski destination just outside Salt Lake City. The scene shows all four tech moguls writing their net worths on their bare chests in lipstick. This signifies the superficiality of the characters and the ridiculousness of their behavior among world events.

The severe weather during Snowbird Mountain filming made the job especially difficult. As they shot the scene at 12,000 feet, the cast, including Jason Schwartzman and Ramy Youssef, recalled the frigid temperatures, which added to the anguish and surrealism of the moment.

The mountainous landscape of Snowbird provided a perfect backdrop for the high-stakes and dramatic sequence, contrasting with the warmth and opulence of the mansion.

Plot overview of Mountainhead

Mountainhead revolves around four wealthy friends who reunite for a weekend retreat in a luxurious mountain mansion amid a global crisis. The story centers on Venis, Jeff, Randall, and Hugo, all of whom are tech moguls in a high-stakes battle for power.

The plot unfolds as the world faces increasing instability due to AI-generated disinformation, and the four friends’ personal and professional ambitions collide. The tensions rise when the moguls’ ulterior motives come to light, and their weekend retreat becomes a battleground for survival and control.

There are numerous broken relationships in the movie, and everyone is trying to gain something from the chaos. The mansion's setting makes them feel even more isolated and ruthless in their pursuit of their goals. As things worsen around the world, the moguls turn against each other, leading to shocking betrayals and power struggles.

Production, direction, and cast

The movie is directed by Jesse Armstrong. Armstrong, known for creating Succession, brings his wit and dark humor to this satirical exploration of wealth and power. The production crew worked under strict deadlines and the movie was created in a short period.

With a five-week shoot ending in early April 2025, the principal photography mostly took place in Park City, Utah.

Designed by Marcel Zyskind, the film's photography depicts the mansion's great isolation as well as the grand but repressive environment that envelops the characters. Stephen Carter oversaw the production design.

