Where was Salvable filmed? All shooting locations explored

Salvable is a British boxing drama directed by Björn Franklin and Johnny Marchetta, starring Shia LaBeouf and Toby Kebbell. The film, which follows a boxer dealing with his past while trying to fix his relationship with his daughter, has already gained attention for its raw and emotional storytelling.

It is showing in theaters from May 2, 2025. Salvable appears to be a compelling boxing movie, centered around themes of redemption and second chances.

Set in a small, gritty town, the film reflects the harsh realities of the protagonist’s life. It’s not just about the boxing ring but also about a man’s internal struggle to reclaim his life. The filmmakers chose Wales, UK, for its scenery and buildings, which enhance the realism of the movie. Known for its rough coastline and ancient towns, Wales provides the background for the boxer's story.

Filming locations of Salvable

Wales, United Kingdom

Most of Salvable was shot in Wales, a country known for its varied scenery, including mountainous national parks, medieval castles, and the stunning coast. These elements allowed the directors to seize the narrative's emotional depth and grit.

The characteristics of the region enhance the tone of the movie, supporting the portrayal of a troubled boxer's search for redemption.

Barry, Wales

One of the most significant filming locations in Salvable is Barry, a coastal town in Wales. Known for its working-class neighborhoods, Barry helped ground the film in reality.

Sal's battles unfold against the backdrop of the town's boxing gyms and historic structures, mirroring the protagonist's hard life. The seaside appeal of Barry, together with its rich history, offers the ideal backdrop for Salvable's gritty, emotional story.

Filming in gritty locations

Barry’s boxing gyms played a pivotal role in conveying the physical and emotional battles of the protagonist. The filmmakers chose these specific locations for their authenticity, creating a setting that mirrors the character's inner conflict.

Emphasizing themes of pain, pride, and redemption, the rough surroundings act as a visual metaphor for the challenges the protagonist experiences throughout the film.

Plot of the film

The movie follows the journey of Sal (played by Toby Kebbell), an aging boxer, as he grapples with a strained relationship with his teenage daughter. While trying to mend his broken relationship with his daughter, Sal fights to break free from the limitations of his small town and the specters of his past.

His life becomes more complicated when he reconnects with Vince (Shia LaBeouf), a long-time friend and underground fight promoter who might drag him back into the world of violence and crime. Throughout the film, Sal encounters a series of emotional and physical obstacles that challenge his desire to evolve.

More about the movie

Directed by Björn Franklin and Johnny Marchetta, Salvable marks their feature film directorial debut, with Franklin also serving as the screenwriter.

The film features a strong supporting cast, including James Cosmo, Michael Socha, and Aiysha Hart, with Shia LaBeouf as Vince and Toby Kebbell as Sal. Produced for Lowkey Films by Jamie Gamache and Connor O'Hara, the movie is a character-driven drama centered on themes of pain, pride, and redemption.

Stay tuned for more updates on Salvable and similar projects as the year progresses.

