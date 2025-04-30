Salvable (2025): Release date, plot, and everything we know so far

The boxing crime drama film, Salvable, is scheduled to be released in theaters on May 2, 2025. It features Shia LaBeouf, Toby Kebbell, Michael Socha, James Cosmo, and Kila Lord Cassidy in prominent roles. Elaine Cassidy, Aiysha Hart, Nell Hudson, Barry Ward, and Carl Froch also appear in the movie.

As per Lionsgate Movies' official logline released on March 26, 2025, along with the trailer, Salvable's plot chronicles a prize fighter's struggles both in his professional and personal lives. The same requires him to take drastic steps that can either make or break him.

Salvable is written by Bjorn Franklin and directed by Franklin and Johnny Marchetta. It is distributed in the US by Lionsgate. According to an article published by Screen Daily on February 13, 2025, the film's distribution is also handled by Grindstone Entertainment Group and Vertical Distribution. While the former has distribution rights in North America, the latter has them in the UK and Ireland.

When does Salvable release?

Salvable will be available in theaters from May 2, 2025, onwards and can be viewed On Demand and On Digital across platforms from the day of its release. As per JustWatch's recent notification, the movie will be available on Amazon Prime Video and Amazon.

A quick Google search also tells us that the film will be available on YouTube. Other well-known platforms are also expected to make the movie available on the day of its release. However, at the time of this writing, details about the same remain unknown.

What is the plot of Salvable?

As previously mentioned, Salvable's plot chronicles the personal and professional experiences of a prize fighter who needs to make some difficult decisions on both fronts. The official logline for the film also highlights the same and mentions:

"Shia LaBeouf and Toby Kebbell star in an emotional, action-packed film about a prize fighter’s battles both inside and outside the ring. When a battered boxer past his prime finds his dreams and his relationships on the ropes, he falls back in with a dangerous crowd and has to take the biggest swing of his life to reclaim his hope and his family."

Who is in the cast of the movie?

Salvable's cast is led by Shia LaBeouf (Transformers film franchise, Honey Boy, and The Peanut Butter Falcon) and Toby Kebbell (Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, Kong: Skull Island, and For All Mankind). As per IMDb, they play Vince and Sal, respectively.

According to the same source, James Cosmo plays Welly, Michael Socha plays Little Marcus, Aiysha Hart plays Fay, Elaine Cassidy plays Elaine, and Barry Ward plays Paddy. Nell Hudson portrays the character of Becky, Kíla Lord Cassidy portrays Molly, Joel Morris is Dale, and Tom Leigh is Leo. Sam Shoubber is Imran, Jermaine Liburd is Oliver, Alina Allison is Billie, Renu Brindle is Marta, Charlie Williams is McShane, and Gail Kemp is Karen Harewood.

Laurence Saunders, Mikey Fantham, Morgan Gwillim, and Shaun Paul McGrath also feature in the movie. They portray the characters of Barry, Sammy Quinn, Young Vince, and Taz, respectively. Wrapping up the film's cast are Liam Francis Collins, Winston Gayle, and Emir Jonathan Sanioglu, who play Michael Quinn, Victor, and Sanioglu as T-Bag. Carl Froch also appears in an undisclosed role in the film.

