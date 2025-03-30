Where was The Ballad of Wallis Island filmed? All shooting locations explored

The Ballad of Wallis Island is a British comedy film directed by James Griffiths. Focus Features has distributed the movie in the US. The movie was released in theaters on March 28, 2025, after premiering at the Sundance Film Festival on January 25, 2025. The screenplay of the film was co-written by Tim Key, Tom Basden, and Carey Mulligan.

Ad

The movie's story centers around Charles, an eccentric lottery winner played by Tim Key, who lives alone on a secluded island. He invites the former members of his favorite folk band, McGwyer Mortimer, for a private concert.

The bandmates, who are also former lovers, agree to the reunion, leading to a series of emotional confrontations. Tensions surface, and Charles struggles to make the dream event happen.

The Ballad of Wallis Island was mostly shot on Wales' coast. Even though most of the film was shot on the mainland, real coastal landscapes made it feel like a remote island. The movie's setting felt natural and remote for Ramsey Island, a nature reserve in Pembrokeshire, Wales.

Ad

Trending

Filming locations of The Ballad of Wallis Island

Ad

Coastal landscapes in Wales

The majority of The Ballad of Wallis Island was filmed on the Welsh coast, particularly in Pembrokeshire. The isolated setting of Wallis Island was used as a shooting location for the movie. The real-life locations felt remote and untouched in the movie, despite the fact that much of the film was shot on the mainland.

Ramsey Island – A stunning natural backdrop

A large part of the film was shot on Ramsey Island off Pembrokeshire. The island's landscapes enhanced the film's isolation, which the RSPB maintains as a nature reserve. Although fictional, Wallis Island's rocky cliffs, open spaces, and wild beauty were perfect for depicting Charles's remote island home.

Ad

The coastal town with personal ties to the director

Ad

Director James Griffiths filmed some scenes in a seaside town he cares about in addition to Ramsey Island. Griffiths's mother was raised in the town, making it personal. This location and the director's personal connections to the story deepen the film's emotional depth.

Difficult-to-access beaches in Wales

The filmmakers also utilized a secluded beach along the Welsh coast for certain scenes. This beach, which is difficult to access, helped create the illusion of a far-off, inaccessible island. The beach’s isolated nature, combined with the dramatic landscapes of Wales, further reinforced the film's theme of solitude and distance.

Ad

Other Welsh coastal areas

Beyond Ramsey Island and the specific coastal town, additional Welsh coastal areas were used to shoot The Ballad of Wallis Island. The film highlights Wales's natural beauty, showing expansive coastline views, cliffside paths, and the stark contrast between lush countryside and ocean seclusion.

Read More: Where was A Working Man (2025) filmed? All filming locations explored

Plot of the movie

Ad

The story of The Ballad of Wallis Island follows Charles, a quirky and kind-hearted lottery winner who lives alone in a large, eccentric home on a remote island. Charles invites his favorite folk band, McGwyer Mortimer, to reunite for a private concert.

Tom Basden and Carey Mulligan play former lovers, Herb McGwyer and Nell Mortimer, who haven't spoken in years. Charles struggles to keep the reunion together as tensions rise. Charles tries to achieve his dream despite his emotional baggage in this comedy-drama.

Ad

Also Read: Where was The Killer is Calling filmed? All shooting locations explored

Stay tuned for more updates on The Ballad of Wallis Island and similar projects as the year progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback