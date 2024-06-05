Where was The Price of Nonna's Inheritance shot? All filming locations explored

The Price of Nonna's Inheritance (originally Ricchi a tutti i costi in Italian) is an Italian comedy film, released on Netflix on June 4, 2024. The film follows the tale of a family who plans on protecting their grandmother's suitor as they suspect that the potential suitor is a criminal who has ill intentions toward their 'Nonna'.

An excerpt from the official synopsis of the film as per Netflix reads:

"The Delle Fave family leaves for a new adventure in Menorca. The intent is to protect the grandmother (and her rich inheritance) from the clutches of the slimy Nunzio, who has seduced the elderly woman and plans to marry her, taking her with him to South America and, probably, make her disappear into some hidden ravine of the Amazon River."

Trending

The Price of Nonna's Inheritance showcases stunning Italian landscapes. However, the film also takes viewers to a remote South American destination where Nonna plans her honeymoon, crossing the Atlantic Ocean. Primary filming took place in locations across Italy and Spain.

The Price of Nonna's Inheritance - Filming Locations Explored

As per various media outlets, the principal filming for The Price of Nonna’s Inheritance was completed by Fall 2023. The comedy film features some stunning destinations which include scenic beaches and mountainscapes.

The filming was done across two major locations in Spain and Italy. A lot of the filming was completed in Talamone, Italy while most of the South American sequences in the film were actually shot in Menorca, Spain.

Talamone, Italy

Talamone, a picturesque town in Italy's Tuscany province, offers stunning views of the sea and a captivating coastline. The film showcases the town's beauty, with many scenes filmed along its rugged coastline.

Much of the premise of The Price of Nonna’s Inheritance is built around Talamone. The town is featured prominently in the initial segments of the film where all of the major characters are introduced.

Menorca, Spain

The Price of Nonna’s Inheritance features a getaway where the family accompanies their Nonna. Although it is shown to be a remote area in South America, the sequences have been filmed in the Spanish Mediterranean island of Menorca.

Menorca is a hidden gem located on the east coast of Spain. The quaint island is a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve and hosts some exotic flora and fauna. The Price of Nonna’s Inheritance showcases Menorca's scenic beauty and the town's old-world charm.

The Cape Cavalleria Lighthouse is seen amid the whitewashed homes, wooded trails, and undulating landscape. The lighthouse, which is at the northernmost point of the island, is seen in the distance as one of the characters ducks down at the edge of the cliff.

The island not only features some beautiful beaches but also boasts several historic sites. The island also provides access to the Illa d’es Porros island which has an explorable cave nearby. Menorca is truly a patch of paradise since it is adorned with wetlands, caves, valleys, beaches, and rustic historical sites.

The Price of Nonna's Inheritance is a follow-up to the 2021 film The Price Of Family and is currently available for streaming on Netflix.