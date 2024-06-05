The Price of Nonna's Inheritance review: Is the Netflix sequel worth watching? 

The Price of Nonna's Inheritance just dropped on Netflix, bringing forth a promising yet less than exciting premise, on the trail of the 2022 comedy The Price of Family.

Written and directed by Giovanni Bognetti, it is a frantic family drama with familiar characters and charm from the original 2022 film. It follows the dysfunctional Delle Fave family, exploring various plots, including their grandmother's marriage to a young suitor and a central murder plot.

The synopsis for the Netflix movie reads:

"When a grandmother falls for a cheeky suitor with dubious intentions, her family devises a secret plan to protect her life and their inheritance."

Trending

While it would be wrong to say that The Price of Nonna's Inheritance does not have anything to offer, it is also true that the humor and the plot are rather weak, and in no way resemble comedy greats of the past. Yet, if genre fans want to watch something without much thought, The Price of Nonna's Inheritance still serves the purpose.

The Price of Nonna's Inheritance tries to tickle with stupidity but the lack of character goals pegs it back

Absurd comedies are not uncommon, especially in the slapstick genre, where the filmmakers try to get the audience with plots and characters that are too absurd to be true. Sadly, The Price of Nonna's Inheritance falls in a bit of a grey zone between being logically absurd and smartly comic.

The film begins with the familiar Delle Fave family, where the two grandchildren Alessandra (Dharma Mangia Woods) and Emilio (Claudio Colica) are once again in dire need of money. Soon, they start seeing the wealthy Nonna (Fioretta Mari) as a way out of their mix. Yet, things get much more complicated before they are resolved.

The film moves forward with Nonna announcing her engagement to Nunzio (Antonino Bruschetta), who is also Anna's (played by Angela Finochhiaro) school-time boyfriend. Before long, the film takes a rapid turn with Carlo (Christian De Sica) and Anna finding out that Nunzio is a womanizer whose past wives have died under mysterious circumstances.

Of course, the family decides to intervene in the worst way possible- a murder plot. Emilio and Allesandra also join in for their inheritance dreams, kickstarting a plot that feels like a drag sooner than it leads to something gratifying.

The Price of Nonna's Inheritance is filled with numerous funny, albeit stupid, murder attempts that consistently fail but deliver laughable moments. This is also the part where the movie serves a duality. While it is the most enjoyable part while isolated, it is also when it starts losing its pace and direction, retaining little till the last act.

Expand Tweet

As the final act approaches, most viewers would have lost interest or lost track of the original plot and the hook that was teased at the beginning of the film. Anyhow, as the film concludes, the last twist seems too forced and does not add up to the rest of the premise well.

All in all, it is an average comedy flick that can be enjoyed but only when not much thought is put into the story. But it will not, however, be appealing to serious movie buffs.

The Price of Nonna's Inheritance is now streaming on Netflix.