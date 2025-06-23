Where was Villa Amore shot? Filming locations and more explored

Hallmark Channel's Villa Amore was released on June 21, 2025, and is a part of the channel's 2025 Passport to Love series. The film is directed by Clare Niederpruem and stars Eloise Mumford as Liara with Kevin McGarry as Leo.

Villa Amore follows Liara after she spontaneously buys a villa in Italy, as it was the place where her parents fell in love. However, she soon realizes that the villa requires extensive repairs, and to help with the same, she hires Leo. Although Leo is a lawyer by profession, he has been working as a handyman out of necessity. As the two work on the villa together, they fall in love amid Rome's beauty.

Most of Villa Amore is filmed in Italy, set against the backdrop of Rome. It was filmed in early 2025, and premiered on the Hallmark Channel at 8/7c on June 21, and is now available on Hallmark Plus.

Where was Villa Amore filmed?

A still of Liara and Leo from the movie (Hallmark)

1) Ostia Antica, Lazio Region, East of Rome,

The interiors were shot within the old town of Ostia Antica near the sea. The small town is known for its intact Roman ruins and provided the backdrop for the villa where Liara's parents fell in love.

The filmmakers reportedly stayed true to the local atmosphere and ensured that they featured gelato stands and other Italian delicacies.

2) Rome's surrounding countryside

The shots showing the outside of the villa featured terraced gardens, a courtyard, and a vineyard. They were potentially shot close to Rome in Lazio, which has rolling vineyards, olive groves, and rustic farmhouses.

However, it is worth noting that Hallmark hasn't confirmed where exactly these shots were filmed.

3) Local landmarks and streets

Still of Liara and Leo from the movie (Image via Hallmark)

Sidewalk cafés, cobblestone lanes, and local markets woven throughout the film reflect real parts of Italian town life.

Though not officially named, the charm and geography align with Lazio villages like San Gregorio da Sassola and Frascati, frequent filming stand-ins for destination rom-coms.

Key cast members of Villa Amore

Eloise Mumford as Liara

Still of Eloise Mumford from Villa Amore (Image via Hallmark)

Liara is the film’s heroine—an American who buys an Italian villa where her parents fell in love, and hopes to start anew. Played by Eloise Mumford, Liara is seen rebuilding her family's cottage as well as her emotional life.

A 2009 graduate of NYU Tisch, Mumford’s credits include Broadway roles, her TV debut on Lone Star, and her appearance in Fifty Shades of Grey as Dakota Johnson's best friend.

She also stars in Chicago Fire and the Disney+ series The Right Stuff.

Kevin McGarry as Leo

Still of Kevin McGarry from Villa Amore (Image via Hallmark)

Leo is a local lawyer–handymen who helps Liara renovate the villa and becomes her romantic interest. Actor Kevin McGarry plays the role of Leo, who is sincere and has a gentle charm that Liara is attracted to.

McGarry is best known for roles in When Calls the Heart and Checkin' It Twice, and is also a regular in Hallmark’s romance lineup. His theater background in Canada adds depth to his on-screen persona. McGarry continues to work on romantic comedies, including Hallmark+ originals slated for late 2025.

When and where to watch Villa Amore

Villa Amore debuted on Hallmark Channel Saturday, June 21, 2025, 8/7c. It is available to stream on Hallmark Plus beginning June 22, 2025, with a subscription ($7.99/month).

Subscribers can also watch Hallmark Channel on cable or through streaming services such as Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, or Fubo.

