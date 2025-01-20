Where to watch Eraserhead? Streaming details explored

Released on March 19, 1977, Eraserhead was the first feature-length film by filmmaker David Lynch. Like many of his later works, the film opened to mixed responses from both audiences and critics.

Eraserhead featured Jack Nance as Henry Spencer, Charlotte Stewart as Mary X, Jeanne Bates as Mrs. X, Allen Joseph as Mr. X, and Jean Lange as Grandmother.

The story follows Henry Spencer, who is expecting a child with Mary X. The two subsequently marry and move in together. However, when the baby is born, it resembles a lizard, and its arrival sets in motion several unexpected challenges that complicate Henry's life even further.

How to watch Eraserhead?

Eraserhead can be found on several digital platforms, including Max, Hulu, The Roku Channel, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV Plus. Other options are YouTube TV, Google Play Movies, and Fandango at Home.

Since the film released in 1977, most of these streaming services do not offer it directly with a subscription. For example, if someone subscribes to Amazon Prime Video, they will still need to pay an additional fee to rent or purchase the film, which starts at around $2.69. On Apple TV Plus, the costs vary slightly, beginning at $3.99.

Note: The movie can only be accessed on the mentioned platforms in certain regions. For those who wish to view the movie from other areas, using a VPN is necessary (after checking the local regulations). Individuals can use reliable VPN services like Nord VPN and Express VPN in situations like this, ensuring an uninterrupted viewing experience.

More about Eraserhead

David Lynch made Eraserhead with the help of the American Film Institute, where he was a student. The institute primarily took care of funding and provided filming locations, along with other support. A few months before the film was released, the AFI Catalog, which maintains a record of nearly all films released in the U.S., shared a detailed synopsis of the film. An excerpt from that synopsis reads:

"When Mrs. X returns to the dining room, she takes Henry aside and asks him if he and Mary had s*xual intercourse. She explains that Mary gave birth to a premature baby and Henry is the father. While Mary protests that the doctors aren’t sure whether it really is a baby, Mrs. X insists that Henry and Mary get married and then pick the baby up from the hospital."

It continues:

"Henry gets a nosebleed and agrees to wed Mary. Later, while Mary is alone in Henry’s apartment, she tries to feed their baby -- a small, swaddled, nonhuman creature -- but it keeps spitting at her."

The full cast of Eraserhead

Jack Nance leads the cast of Eraserhead as Henry Spencer. His part in the film is supported by other actors and characters which are as follows:

Charlotte Stewart as Mary X

Allen Joseph as Mr. X

Jeanne Bates as Mrs. X

Jean Lange as Grandmother

Laurel Near as Lady in the Radiator

Judith Anna Roberts as Beautiful Girl Across the Hall

Darwin Joston as Paul

Jack Fisk as The Man in the Planet

Hal Landon Jr. as Pencil Machine Operator

