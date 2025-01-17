Who was David Lynch married to? Family explored as esteemed filmmaker passes away at 78

Filmmaker, David Lynch, best known for movies like The Elephant Man and the Blue Velvet passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2025, at 78 years. The family of the filmmaker confirmed the news of his passing away by releasing a statement on Facebook.

The statement read:

“It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and the artist, David Lynch. There’s a big hole in the world now that he’s no longer with us. But, as he would say, ‘Keep your eye on the doughnut and not on the hole.’”

Trending

David Lynch is now survived by his four children, Jennifer, Austin, Riley and Lula, each of them born from different relationships. Lynch was married four times, however, he tied the knot with Emily Stofle, his last wife, in 2009. After being married fir 14 years, the couple parted ways and filed for divorce in 2023.

Expand Tweet

As per InTouchWeekly, their divorce was finalised on December 20 2024, just days before he passed away.

David Lynch was first married to Peggy Reavey in 1967: More details about the filmmakers’ ex-wives and children explored

David Lynch first married Peggy Reavey in 1967. While the couple parted ways seven years later, they welcomed a daughter, Jennifer, who became a professional writer and director.

According to People Magazine, David’s daughter is also a novelist. She published The Secret Diary of Laura Palmer and later directed movies like Boxing Helena, Surveillance, and Chained.

David Lynch then married Mary Fisk in 1977. The former couple welcomed their son, Austin Jack Lynch in 1982. However, three years after Austin was born, the duo decided to call it quits and filed for divorce. Austin has also worked with his father on a number of projects, including Twin Peaks and Inland Empire.

Expand Tweet

David then welcomed his third child, Riley, in 1992 with his partner, Mary Sweeney, whom he married in 2006. However, the marriage lasted only a few months, as the couple filed for separation in 2007. In 2009, David married Emily Stofle for the fourth time. The couple had one child, Lula Boginia Lynch, who was born in 2012 and is currently 13 years old.

David spoke to Vulture in 2018 and stated how he loves all of his children. He said:

"I love all my children and we get along great, but in the early years, before you can have a relationship of talking to them, it’s tough. The work is the main thing, and I know I’ve caused suffering because of that. But at the same time I have huge love for the kids."

David Lynch, born in 1946, started his career in 1977 with Eraserhead. His movies like The Elephant Man, Blue Velvet, Mulholland Drive, Wild at Heart, Lost Highway, The Straight Store, and Inland Empire got the filmmaker a lot of success. Furthermore, he was also a musician and visual artist, who was also known for his albums, BlueBOB, Crazy Clown Time, and The Big Dream.

Expand Tweet

Throughout his career, David received a number of prestigious awards, including the Academy Awards, BAFTA Awards, Emmy Awards, Golden Globe Awards, Critics Awards, and a few honorary awards from the American Film Institute, Camerimage, and the Stockholm Film Festival.

As the legendary filmmaker and musician passed away, social media users and his colleagues continued to pour in tributes. However, the family has not yet revealed the details of his funeral and memorial services.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback