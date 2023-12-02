Actor and director David Lynch and his wife Emily Stofle are reportedly getting divorced after being married for about 14 years. This marks David's fourth divorce as he has tied the knot three times in the past with Peggy Lentz, Mary Fisk, and Mary Sweeney, as per Page Six.

Stofle reportedly recently filed for divorce from Lynch due to irreconcilable differences. According to the Independent, the duo exchanged vows in 2009 and welcomed their first child in 2012. Married Biography states that Emily is also an actress and is 45 years old.

Court documents acquired by The Messenger revealed that Emily Stofle is demanding full custody of their daughter Lulla and David Lynch will reportedly only be allowed to visit her. Stofle also wants Lynch to pay her spousal support apart from attorney fees.

David Lynch's wife is been part of the entertainment industry for a long time

The Famous People states that Emily Stofle has appeared in various films and TV shows over the years. She was born to Kenneth Wayne Stofle and Susan Howell and has one sister. Emily's parents however got divorced and more information about the same is currently unknown.

Emily started her career by playing a minor role in the biographical crime thriller film, Ted Bundy, which was released in 2002. The film was based on real-life serial killer Ted Bundy and it featured Michael Reilly Burke as Bundy.

She was then cast in the experimental psychological thriller film, Inland Empire. Directed by David Lynch, the film was released in 2006 and it became a box office hit.

Stofle also featured in a short film, Lady Blue Shanghai, which was followed by another film, The Fourth Noble Truth, which hit the screens in 2014. She also gained recognition for her appearance in an episode of Twin Peaks.

David Lynch and Emily Stofle were reportedly romantically linked since 2006

David Lynch and Emily Stofle never revealed much about their relationship. Howеvеr, thе duo reportedly first mеt in 2006 whilе thеy wеrе working togеthеr on thе film Inland Empirе, as pеr Irish Indеpеndеnt. As mеntionеd еarliеr, their first child was born in 2012 and thе nеws was confirmеd by their rеprеsеntativеs at thе timе.

David tied the knot thrice in the past. He was married to Peggy Lentz from 1967 to 1974, to Mary Fisk for about 10 years, from 1977 to 1987, and to Mary Sweeney from 2006 to 2007, as per Page Six.

As per The Guardian, David was rather "absent" as a father and husband. Speaking about the same, he told the publication:

"You gotta be selfish. And it’s a terrible thing. I never really wanted to get married, never really wanted to have children. One thing leads to another and there it is."

The actor is known for his work in Lost Highway, David Lynch: The Art Life, Lucky, and more. Lynch was last seen as John Ford in the drama film, The Fabelmans, directed by Steven Spielberg. Released on November 11, 2022, the film starred Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Chloe East, and others.