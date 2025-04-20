Where to watch Quentin Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight online? Streaming details explored

Quentin Tarantino's The Hateful Eight (released in 2015) is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. This critically acclaimed film is accessible for Prime members with a subscription, or it can be rented separately on the platform.

In The Hateful Eight, a scary story takes place in Wyoming in the winter, many years after the American Civil War. It's about bounty hunter Major Marquis Warren and his prisoner, Daisy Domergue, who are looking for safety in a remote cabin.

But there are some dangerous people inside the cabin, which leads to more fights and a bloody showdown as tensions rise between the strangers who are stuck together.

How to watch Quentin Tarantino's The Hateful Eight at home

One can stream the movie on Amazon Prime Video if you pay $14.99 a month or $139 a year for Amazon Prime. The stand-alone subscription costs $8.99 a month for people who only want to use Prime Video.

For only $7.49 a month or $69 a year, students can get a discount.

Although The Hateful Eight is not available in its entirety on Netflix, in some regions, the extended four-episode version of the film, titled The Hateful Eight: Extended Version, can be streamed. The Standard Plan for Netflix costs $15.49 a month.

What happens in Quentin Tarantino's The Hateful Eight?

In The Hateful Eight, a bounty hunter named Major Marquis Warren is traveling through a snowstorm in Wyoming in 1877 with three dead bodies. Warren is a veteran of the Union Army.

When his horse breaks down, he rides with John Ruth, a bounty hunter who is taking Daisy Domergue, a runaway, to Red Rock to be hanged. They meet Chris Mannix along the way. He says he is the new sheriff of Red Rock.

The group runs away to Minnie's Haberdashery, a cabin in the middle of nowhere. There, they meet Señor Bob, Oswaldo Mobray, Joe Gage, and Confederate General Sanford Smithers, among other interesting people.

As secrets and hidden goals become public, tensions rise. After Warren shows off his fake letter from Abraham Lincoln, Ruth, and Mannix become suspicious of the others.

A poison is put in the coffee at dinner, and O.B. Jackson dies after drinking it. Daisy kills Ruth after she gets out of his handcuffs. Warren kills Bob when he finds out he lied about where Minnie was.

When Warren kills General Smithers to get back at him for killing black soldiers during the war, the group's interactions get stronger. Bob, Mobray, Gage, Daisy's brother Jody, and the rest of Daisy's gang had already killed Minnie and the others in the cabin before the group got there.

After a standoff, Warren and Mannix, who were both hurt, kill Daisy. Before they both die, Mannix reads Warren's fake Lincoln letter out loud.

Cast of the movie

The Hateful Eight by Quentin Tarantino features Samuel L. Jackson as Major Marquis Warren, a bounty hunter and former Union Army veteran, Kurt Russell as John Ruth, the hunter escorting Daisy.

Along with them, Jennifer Jason Leigh plays Daisy Domergue, the fugitive being taken to hang in the film. Walton Goggins plays Chris Mannix, the self-proclaimed sheriff, and Demián Bichir as Señor Bob, a Mexican man watching the cabin.

Tim Roth acts as Oswaldo Mobray, a hangman with a hidden agenda; Michael Madsen as Joe Gage, a cowboy with a dark secret; and Bruce Dern as General Sanford Smithers, a Confederate officer.

Other notable cast members include James Parks, Channing Tatum, Dana Gourrier, Zoë Bell, and Gene Jones.

Quentin Tarantino's The Hateful Eight is available to stream on Prime Video.

