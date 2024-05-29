Where to watch The Dark Tower? All streaming options explored

The Dark Tower (2017) is an action movie featuring prominent actors like Idris Elba, Tom Taylor, Matthew McConaughey, and more. The film is available to stream on multiple platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix Apple TV, and more, via which individuals can follow the story of Jack, who has visions from an alternate reality.

He keeps seeing a dark tower and soon realizes that this parallel world is real. Jack teams up with the Tower's guardian to face his nightmares. They eventually come face to face with the Man in Black, who plans to destroy the tower and open the gates of Hell.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Dark Tower.

Where to watch The Dark Tower?

Idris Elba from the film (Image via Sony Pictures Entertainment)

The film was released in August 2017 by Sony Pictures and grossed $113,231,078 worldwide at the box office, as per IMDb. As watching this movie in a theatre is no longer possible, individuals can stream it from the comfort of their homes via several online platforms.

The film is available for audiences on platforms including:

Netflix

Amazon Prime Video

HBO Max

Roku

Apple TV

The movie is also available to rent for a one-time watch on Google Play Movies, Apple TV, and YouTube.

What is The Dark Tower about?

Based on Stephen King's fantasy book series, The Dark Tower is about a mythical tower that holds up the world's reality. The main villain of the story is The Man in Black, who poses a threat to the tower's existence.

11-year-old Jake Chambers has visions where he sees a dark tower as a gateway between worlds. The title features a mysterious warlock who wants to destroy it, and a sentry trying to defend it at the same time. These "visions" are not taken seriously by Jack's mother, stepfather, and psychiatrist. They believe it is a trauma response since Jack's father had died the previous year.

Jack runs away from home, only to encounter a strange portal that leads him to the land in his dreams. Here, he meets the Gunslinger, who explains that he is after the Man in Black. The antagonist, Walter Padick, also known as Randall Flagg, and The Man in Black, is revealed to have murdered many previous Gunslingers, abducted children, and tried to use them as pawns to bring down the tower.

When Jack finds out the truth, Walter makes his way to Jack's family and interrogates them about their son's visions, threatening them.

While Jack trains along with Gunslinger to prepare for a fight, The Man in Black kidnaps him. This leads to a fight between Gunslinger and Walter. Ultimately, Gunslinger defeats him and manages to keep the world intact.

The synopsis of the title, as per IMDb, reads:

"A boy haunted by visions of a dark tower from a parallel reality teams up with the tower's disillusioned guardian to stop an evil warlock known as the Man in Black who plans to use the boy to destroy the tower and open the gates of Hell."

Who are the cast members of The Dark Tower?

Matthew McConaughey and Katheryn Winnick in a scene from the film (Image via Sony Pictures Entertainment)

The Dark Tower is based on Stephen King's writing and has been directed by Nikolaj Arcel. The film features an ensemble cast, with the lead roles played by:

Idris Elba as Roland Deschain a.k.a Gunslinger

Matthew McConaughey as Walter Padick a.k.a The Man in Black

Tom Taylor as Jake Chambers

Katheryn Winnick as Laurie Chambers

Claudia Kim as Arra Champignon

Fran Kranz as Pimli

Abbey Lee as Tirana

Jackie Earle Haley as Sayre

The Dark Tower is available to stream online on multiple platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Roku, and Apple TV.