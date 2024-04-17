“Whatever a five-threat is is what she is” — Matthew McConaughey fondly recalls working with Jennifer Lopez on ‘The Wedding Planner’

Popular actor Matthew McConaughey reminisced about his time with Jennifer Lopez in The Wedding Planner and shared some moments with her as the two shot for the film decades ago in 2001. While talking to People on April 10, 2024, McConaughey took a trip down memory lane and praised Lopez, as he said:

“Look, I don’t know what a five-threat is, but it’s more than a four-threat, a quad-threat. Whatever a five-threat is is what she is. I’ve never seen someone be able to choreograph something so cleanly and clearly and actually hit the coordination of that scene. It would be a two-minute scene. Take one’s two minutes. Take two is 2:01. Take three is 1:59. Take four, it’s 2:01. She had it down.”

Matthew McConaughey also went ahead and praised Lopez’s work ethic, as he said:

“That woman’s a worker…and she knows what she wants to do and she does what she needs to do to pull off what she wants to do.”

The Wedding Planner was released in 2001, and as per Hola Magazine, the movie crossed the $100 million mark worldwide. In the movie, Matthew portrayed the role of Steve Edison, a groom-to-be, while Jennifer was the party planner, and later turned into Steve’s love interest. Apart from McConaughey and Lopez, the movie stars Bridgette Wilson-Sampras, Justin Chambers, and Alex Rocco.

Details about The Wedding Planner revealed as Matthew McConaughey and Lopez praised each other during the 20th-anniversary celebration of the movie in 2021

The Wedding Planner, released in 2001 completed 20 years, and the same was celebrated through a virtual reunion where the movie's cast and crew got together and spoke about their experiences. During the Live session, Matthew McConaughey spoke at length about Jennifer’s “intentionality,” as he said:

“I love your intentionality, I love how deliberate you are. You would have it down.”

But it was not just Matthew McConaughey who was all praises about Lopez, as she also returned the compliments by stating how it was a joyful experience for her as well. She said:

“I so enjoyed working with you. We had such a nice rapport and chemistry. We were somewhat at the beginning of our careers at that time. It was exciting to be working on any movie. I still feel that way. It was a magical time.”

Expand Tweet

While Matthew McConaughey and Jennifer Lopez created history with the movie, as per People, the makers were initially inclined toward casting Jennifer Love Hewitt and Brendan Fraser for the roles of Mary and Steve. However, they had then cast Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. for the titular roles but ended up casting Lopez and McConaughey.

Box Office Mojo stated that the movie, being a blockbuster, was released in more than 2700 theatres worldwide, grossing $60,000,000 in the US and over $94,000,000 worldwide. The movie has also been nominated for prestigious awards like the Razzie Award, Teen Choice Awards, Kids’ Choice Awards, and much more, and also ended up winning many of these accolades.

The Wedding Planner, directed by Adam Shankman, and written by Michael Ellis also stars Judt Greer, Alex Rocco, Lou Myers, Frances Bay and even Kathy Najimy. As per AMC, the entire movie has been shot at various locations like The Golden Gate Bridge, Stanford University, and even the old California Academy of Sciences.

As the movie yet again makes headlines due to Matthew McConaughey's statements about his co-star, Jennifer Lopez has not yet responded to the praises of her former co-star.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback