Top star reacts to Nikki Bella saying she considered joining AEW

A top AEW star has shared her reaction to Nikki Bella saying she considered joining the Tony Khan-led company. The star in question is Anna Jay.

The Queen Slayer has been officially signed with the Jacksonville-based promotion since 2020, and has worked alongside and opposite several top names in the company, including former WWE Superstar Ruby Soho, Britt Baker and AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm.

The women's division of All Elite Wrestling experienced a paradigm shift with the blockbuster arrival of Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) last month on Dynamite: Big Business. In her debut promo, The CEO revealed her intention to kick off a global revolution in women's wrestling.

Mone's address to the TD Garden received praise from her former WWE colleague, Nikki Bella. The former WWE Divas Champion revealed that The Boss' promo made her consider a tenure in AEW and nearly drove her to call Tony Khan for the same. However, Bella did not move forward with the idea as she presumably wanted to spend more time with her son.

Anna Jay reacted to Bella's statement on social media. Taking to X/Twitter, the former Dark Order member retweeted the 40-year-old star's quote from the Nikki and Brie Show with a gif of a person wiping tears off their face.

Jay recently made history in AEW by appearing on four different shows on the same week.

Disco Inferno thinks AEW should not book Anna Jay to lose

Anna Jay took on Mariah May in a singles rematch on the April 10, 2024 episode of Rampage. The Star of The Show was pinned by May for the win. After the match, Jay locked The Glamour in the Queen Slayer submission until the latter was rescued by her Stardom ally, Mina Shirakawa.

While reviewing the matchup between Anna Jay and Mariah May, Disco Inferno claimed that he was not a fan of the former Jericho Appreciation Society losing. Speaking on Keepin' It 100 OFFICIAL, the former WCW veteran said:

"So then do Anna Jay and Mariah May. (...) Yeah, Mariah May beat Anna Jay. They beat Jay but she's really hot, I don't like her losing. After the match, Jay put May in the Queen Slayer. So she is choking her out. This is hysterical. So this little Japanese girl, I have no clue who she is, comes running out. And the announcers [say] 'She is from Stardom. She is Mina Shirakawa. She has a history with Mariah May.' (...) Then Shirakawa kissed May on the lips and then May stood up and twirled her around. This is all like all out of nowhere. I have no idea who the girl is," said Disco Inferno. (26:10 - 27:18)

The rivalry between Anna Jay and Mariah May seem far from over, as the two women brawled all the way from ringside to the back during Toni Storm's match against AZM on Collision last week.

