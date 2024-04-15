"She’s really hot" - WCW veteran Disco Inferno claims he doesn’t like watching AEW star lose

WCW veteran Disco Inferno recently claimed he doesn't want an AEW star to lose. The star being discussed is Anna Jay.

Anna is one of the few AEW originals, who has been with the company since 2019. Despite being an experienced star, she hasn't scored many victories this year. She has lost seven out of 11 matches in 2024.

On the most recent edition of AEW Dynamite, Mariah May defeated Anna Jay in a stellar match. Jay was assaulting the former after the match. To save her, Japanese star Mina Shirakawa came out to the ring. Later the duo drank champagne and shared a kiss. This was Jay's eighth defeat this year

Speaking on Keein' It 100 Official, Disco Inferno stated that the 25-year-old star is "really hot" and he doesn't want her to lose.

"So then do Anna Jay and Mariah May. (...) Yeah, Mariah May beat Anna Jay. They beat Jay but she's really hot, I don't like her losing. After the match, Jay put May in the Queen Slayer. So she is choking her out. This is hysterical. So this little Japanese girl I have no clue who she is comes running out. And the announcers [say] 'She is from Stardom. She is Mina Shirakawa. She has a history with Mariah May'. (...) Then Shirkawa kissed May on the lips and then May stood up and twirled her around. This is all like all out of nowhere. I have no idea who the girl is," said Disco Inferno. (26:10 - 27:18)

AEW star Anna Jay reacts after making history

The 25-year-old star achieved a first-time feat in the promotion's history. She is the only star to appear on Dynamite, Rampage, Collision, and Ring of Honor in one week.

Anna Jay took to Twitter and reacted to her major achievement.

"Do y’all hear that?" she shared.

It remains to be seen when will Anna receive her push in the future.

