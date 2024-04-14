AEW star Anna Jay makes history

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Apr 14, 2024 09:30 IST
Anna Jay AEW
Anna Jay created a huge moment in her career. [Image credits: Jay's official X handle]

AEW star Anna Jay officially made history with her appearance on the most recent episode of Collision and she also reacted to it with a message on social media.

Anna Jay made her AEW debut back in 2020 and has had a decent run in the Jacksonville-based company ever since. She has also been featured in stables such as the Jericho Appreciation Society and The Dark Order. Meanwhile, Anna made history by appearing on four different weekly shows of the Tony Khan-led promotion in the same week.

This past Wednesday on Dynamite, Anna Jay was defeated by Mariah May. She also appeared in Ring of Honor for a match as well as on Rampage last Friday for a backstage promo. Meanwhile, Jay showed up on the most recent episode of Collision to accompany World Wonder Ring Stardom's AZM for her match against AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm.

Therefore, Anna became the first ever AEW star to appear on four weekly shows in the same week. Jay also took notice of this statistic and reacted to it with a four-word message on X/Twitter.

"Do y'all hear that? 😏😏😏🌟," Anna Jay shared.

Check out her tweet below:

Anna also had a brawl with Mariah May on the most recent episode of Collision. Only time will tell what Tony Khan has in store for Jay going forward.

Edited by Pratyush Rai
