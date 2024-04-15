"I'm your girl" - Former Divas Champion almost called up Tony Khan for a job at AEW after Mercedes Mone's debut 

A former WWE Divas Champion recently disclosed that she almost gave a call to Tony Khan to join AEW following Mercedes Mone's debut. The performer in question is Nikki Garcia aka Nikki Bella, who worked with Mone in the Stamford-based company.

The CEO's highly-anticipated debut came at the Big Business edition of Dynamite last month. It also quickly gave way to rumors of Mercedes Mone potentially being the highest-paid female wrestler in all of wrestling.

She's now gearing up to make her in-ring debut for the promotion at Double or Nothing 2024, where she'll face the winner of the TBS Championship match between Julia Hart and Willow Nightingale at AEW: Dynasty on April 21.

It looks like Mercedes Mone's grand introduction in All Elite Wrestling has enticed a former WWE star to join the company. On the latest edition of her Nikki & Brie Show, Nikki Garcia revealed that upon watching Mone debuting in AEW, she almost called up Tony Khan to ask for a job in the company.

"When I saw Mercedes debut and cut her promo, that line stuck with me, 'Here, we're going to make the evolution worldwide.' I was like, 'They do.' It goes into many leagues, is what she means, it doesn't have to be at one place. It can be at all these places where all these women are wrestling at. I go, 'Brie, I think I can do it for a year. I can do it here to here and go every week.' Then, I thought of Matteo. I had a good week of like, 'This is it. I'm going to call Tony Khan. I'm your girl. I will commit.' Then, I was like, 'I can't do that to my son right now. He needs me." [H/T - Fightful]

Toni Storm wants to face Mercedes Mone in AEW

One of the dream matches that fans have been clamoring to see come to reality is between Mercedes Mone and Toni Storm.

In a recent interview, the AEW Women's Champion herself expressed her desire to step inside the ring with Mone.

"Ms. Mone. She's all about money. The money. I'm sat right here. I am, arguably, money, aren't I? All this money talk. All this is money talk. The money is right here, darling, I have this [AEW Women's Championship]."

Considering Tony Khan is not the one to rush, it remains to be seen when fans will get to see Mone and Storm go to war in All Elite Wrestling.

