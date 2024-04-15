Toni Storm teases a blockbuster first-time-ever feud against 10-time WWE champion in AEW

Toni Storm recently teased a blockbuster first-time-ever feud against 10-time WWE champion in AEW. The star in question is Mercedes Mone.

Tony Khan added former Sasha Banks to his roster in March last month. The CEO made her much-awaited debut in the Jacksonville-based promotion on Dynamite's special episode titled Big Business on March 13.

Timeless Toni Storm recently had an interview with News4Jax. In the interview, she was asked to comment on the new arrival in AEW's female division. This is what she had to say:

"Ms. Mone. She's all about money. The money. I'm sat right here. I am, arguably, money, aren't I? All this money talk. All this is money talk. The money is right here, darling, I have this [AEW Women's Championship]." [H/T Fightful]

Expand Tweet

Toni and Mercedes both have worked under the WWE banner but never stepped inside the ring for a match.

Toni Storm takes a brutal shot at Thunder Rosa

Toni Storm is set to defend her title against former AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa soon. While speaking on News 4's Going Ringside, she addressed her upcoming challenger and took a brutal shot at her.

"She [Thunder Rosa] was injured. She had to leave because she couldn't handle the pressure of being a champion. She had a back injury because she was not strong enough to carry this mountain of gold right here," the 28-year-old star said.

La Mera Mera will challenge Toni at the upcoming AEW PPV, Dynasty, which is scheduled to take place at St. Louis on April 21. Rosa won the AEW Women's Championship in March 2022 after defeating Britt Baker but had to relinquish her championship due to injury.

Toni Storm is a 3-time AEW Women's Champion. Her latest run started in November when she defeated Hikaru Shida for the championship at 2023 Full Gear. last month she put her title on the line against Deonna Purrazzo at Revolution and successfully defended it.

We found a missing AEW star RIGHT HERE.

Poll : Will Toni Storm continue her reign as the AEW Women's Champion? Toni Storm will retain her title Thunder Rosa will become the new champion 0 votes View Discussion