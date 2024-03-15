[Watch] Mercedes Mone breaks down in tears reflecting on major setback after AEW debut

AEW star Mercedes Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks, could not hold back her tears during an interview while shedding light on a horrible experience she had to go through last year.

This past Wednesday on AEW Dynamite: Big Business, Mercedes Mone finally made her debut in Tony Khan's promotion after months and months of rumors and speculations. After a dream run in WWE for years, Mone allegedly walked out of the Stamford-based promotion due to creative issues back in 2022.

Several months later, The Boss made her debut in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. However, she sustained an ankle injury, which put her on the shelf for months after a brief run with the Japanese promotion. Mone suffered this injury during the NJPW Strong Women's Championship tournament match against Willow Nightingale last year.

Mercedes also recently revealed how the doctors told her that it was a career-threatening injury. During a conversation with Renee Paquette on AEW Close Up following her massive AEW debut, The CEO once again reflected on her injury and broke down in tears while recalling the situation.

The clip of Mone breaking down can be watched in the video below from 9:50 onwards:

The CEO also admitted that the injury and the surgery later on taught her to be strong, as she finally managed to make her way back to the squared circle.

What did Mercedes Mone do on her AEW debut?

Mercedes Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks, kicked off AEW Dynamite: Big Business following the rumors of her highly anticipated debut in Boston, Massachusetts. The CEO cut a heartfelt promo and thanked fans for standing by her side in tough times.

The Boss also made her appearance at the end of the show by coming to the aid of Willow Nightingale and taking out Skye Blue and the TBS Champion, Julia Hart. Only time will tell what Tony Khan has in store for one of his biggest signings going forward.

Poll : Do you think Mercedes Mone's first AEW appearance was satisfying? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion