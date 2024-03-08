Details of Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) suffering a potentially career-ending injury

Former WWE Women's Champion Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) elaborated on the almost career-ending ankle injury she suffered last year which has kept her out of action for months.

Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) made a surprising debut in New Japan Pro Wrestling at the beginning of 2023 after allegedly walking out of WWE in 2022 due to creative issues. However, she suffered an ankle injury during her match against AEW star Willow Nightingale, which kept her out for the rest of the year.

Meanwhile, having been medically cleared, Mone is heavily rumored to make her AEW debut at the upcoming Dynamite: Big Business event. Prior to her potential debut, Mercedes reflected on her potentially career-ending ankle injury.

Speaking on the Kick Rocks Wrestling podcast recently, Mone disclosed:

"I was told that this is a career ending injury. And I screamed at my doctor and surgeon. I said, 'No, it's not.' I'm going to come back really soon and I'm going to have just the greatest time, the greatest matches, the greatest career that I've had yet, because I see it and I feel it, I know it." [H/T Cultaholic]

Expand Tweet

Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) also reflected on her WWE departure

As mentioned earlier, Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) allegedly walked out of WWE back in 2022 over creative issues. On the same Kick Rocks Wrestling podcast, Mercedes revealed why she decided on such a drastic step:

“Something told me I needed to do this and stand up for myself. It was a very hard decision because wrestling in WWE has been my whole life. It's the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make in my whole life, but it’s the most proudest." [H/T Sportskeeda]

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Mone is likely to make a blockbuster AEW debut next week on 'Big Business,' considering the rumors and reports. It remains to be seen if she actually shows up.

A WWE Hall of Famer was stunned to hear about the Vince McMahon allegations. He considered Vince a father figure. Find out who it was HERE

Poll : Are you excited to see Mercedes Mone debuting on AEW? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion