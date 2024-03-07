"A very hard decision" - Mercedes Moné addresses her WWE departure ahead of imminent AEW debut

Mercedes Moné has opened up about her WWE departure. In 2022, the former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion exited the company alongside Naomi.

After leaving the Stamford-based company, Moné debuted in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and World Wonder Ring Stardom.

Speaking in an interview on The Kick Rocks Wrestling Podcast, Moné claimed that leaving WWE was one of the hardest decisions of her life. However, she is living her best life at the moment.

“Something told me I needed to do this and stand up for myself. It was a very hard decision because wrestling in WWE has been my whole life. It's the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make in my whole life, but it’s the most proudest. It’s crazy because I would not be sitting here, living the best version of my life, in getting to be everything I’ve ever dreamt of—and more. That moment changed my whole life for the better. I’m so thankful for that moment, so proud of myself, so proud of Trinity, so proud of how strong we were," said Moné. [H/T: No DQ]

Moné expressed her gratitude to WWE.

"I just know that everybody acted like they were in the room, or work there, or were backstage, or knew what happened, or knew what [was] said. But all I know is that I handled it like a CEO, like the boss that I am, with my head held up high, and I can’t say nothing [sic] but amazing things to WWE. [I am] so thankful for the career they gave me, the fans they gave me, the life they gave me, [and] the dreams they gave me,” added Moné.

Mercedes Moné is expected to debut at AEW: Big Business

Mercedes Moné is expected to debut for Tony Khan's promotion on an upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite titled "Big Business." The show is scheduled for Boston.

The 32-year-old superstar has been sidelined for months due to a lengthy injury. Her last match was in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, where she lost to Willow Nightingale in the final of the NJPW Strong Women's Title Tournament.

Moné also won the IWGP Women's Champion after her WWE exit, beating Kairi Sane for the title.

