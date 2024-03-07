Mercedes Mone finally comments about her rumored AEW debut

Mercedes Mone finally opened up about her rumoured AEW debut.

Mone has been one of the biggest names in the wrestling world for quite some time now. Ever since she left the WWE over a year ago, there have been rumours swirling around her future. While it looked like she had signed with New Japan Pro Wrestling when she showed up at Wrestle Kingdom, it was later revealed that she was still a free agent.

This gave way to more theories about her future, with some people believing that The CEO would appear at the 2024 Royal Rumble. However, when that didn't happen, fans started speculating that she was going to sign with AEW. Tony Khan's announcement of Big Business only added more fuel to the fire as many fans expect her to show up at the show.

During a recent interview on the Kick Rocks podcast, Mercedes commented about her rumoured AEW debut:

“I finally think I’ve found a home in a wrestling place.”

Billie Starkz opened up about Mercedes Mone's potential AEW debut

Mercedes Mone's impending debut has the entire wrestling world talking about it. Many fans and critics have given their take on it. A current AEW star is the latest to open up about Mercedes' potential debut.

Speaking on the In The Weeds podcast, Starkz opened up about facing wrestlers whom she had watched while growing up:

"It just means the world to me, watching the girls that I watched growing up, to say that I can now share a ring with them. It’s like a star-struck moment for me of, 'Oh, this is real.' I never thought this would be real," she said. [H/T Fightful]

However, when the topic of AEW and Mercedes' debut came up, Starkz preferred to shy away from the topic:

"I’m not giving away nothing," she said with a laugh.

Mercedes' comments will only fuel further speculation and rumours about her AEW debut.

