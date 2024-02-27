"I'm not giving away nothing" - AEW star speaks up about Mercedes Mone's potential blockbuster debut

Mercedes Moné is expected to make AEW debut at an upcoming Dynamite special in Boston. Recently, a rising star has issued a warning to former Sasha Banks ahead of her rumored arrival.

While nothing is officially announced, all signs point to Moné making her AEW debut at the Big Bu$iness edition of Dynamite on March 13, from the TD Garden in her hometown of Boston, MA. She has been recovering from an ankle injury since May 2023.

AEW is full of buzz ahead of Moné's rumored debut. Speaking on In The Weeds, current Ring of Honor star Billie Starkz commented on working with various stars she watched while growing up.

"It just means the world to me, watching the girls that I watched growing up, to say that I can now share a ring with them. It’s like a star-struck moment for me of, 'Oh, this is real.' I never thought this would be real," she said. [H/T to Fightful]

Moné and AEW came up during the interview, but Starkz dodged the topic. However, she issued a five-word statement that makes her stance clear.

"I’m not giving away nothing," she said with a laugh.

Starkz has mostly worked ROH as of late. She last competed in a dark match for All Elite, with a win over Leila Grey on November 1, 2023, at Dynamite.

Mercedes Moné training ahead of rumored AEW debut

The former Sasha Banks has not wrestled since suffering an ankle injury in the loss to Willow Nightingale on May 21, 2023, at NJPW Strong Resurgence.

However, Mercedes Moné is expected to make her official All Elite debut on March 13 in Boston for the Big Bu$iness Dynamite. She took to Instagram this week and revealed that she is training at the Flatbacks Wrestling School in Florida, owned by Tyler Breeze and Shawn Spears.

"Thank you @flatbackstraining. For being a safe space to do what I love most. For reminding me who da f**k I am. For welcoming me and making me better with every training session. For being a school that all wrestlers can be proud of. For going above and beyond for a young vet like this Brooklyn Girl. For being there for me when I didn’t know where to start again. And reigniting my mind, body, and passion. [blue heart emoji] It’s almost time [money bag emoji]," she wrote with the clip below.

It was reported that Moné and WWE had contract talks, but the two sides could not agree on financial terms. Tony Khan made the bigger offer, and his company has been confident she would sign.

How would you book the AEW debut of Mercedes Mone, and who should her first feud be with? Sound off in the comments section below!