Top 5 WWE Superstars who run their own wrestling schools

Many people dream of becoming a WWE Superstar, but few of them successfully make it into the pro wrestling juggernaut. It takes years of training and hard work in wrestling schools to become a competent, safe worker who can compete in the squared circle.

While there are countless wrestling schools all over the world, aspirants must choose wisely. The best schools provide students with a mix of technical lessons and insight into the business itself.

Only people who have worked in the industry can truly offer the knowledge students need to succeed. Naturally, quite a few current and former WWE Superstars have chosen to impart their knowledge to the younger generation by opening their own wrestling schools.

#5 Booker T (WWE Hall of Famer)

Booker T is a six-time world champion, and he thrived in WWE. Now, he runs his own wrestling school in Houston, Texas. Called the "Reality of Wrestling", the school also functions as a wrestling promotion. It regularly conducts shows that are broadcast for a larger audience.

Booker T opened the school in 2005 along with his brother, Stevie Ray and his wife, Sharmell. For the most part, the school has flourished. It was on the verge of closing down in 2013, but some last-minute investments ensured its viability.

The school has two levels of training programs - Beginner's and Advanced. Booker T himself evaluates every performer, and he hand-picks the ones with the right amount of passion for the business.

Former WWE NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon and recently retired Impact Wrestling Superstar Kylie Rae are some notable examples of Booker T's former students.

Though Booker T retired in 2010, he occasionally laces up his boots for his wrestling promotion so he can give his students some hands-on training.