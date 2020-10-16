WWE RAW Underground reportedly scrapped; reason revealed

RAW Underground, the shoot-style wrestling that was introduced for the third of WWE RAW, has not been on air in recent weeks. It seems that the future of RAW Underground looks bleak currently, as WWE is planning to scrap the segment.

RAW Underground debuted on August 3 on WWE RAW and was introduced by Shane McMahon, who returned to WWE television for the first time in eight months since being "fired" from WWE last October. The last RAW Underground show on the Red brand was held on September 21, 2020.

Why RAW Underground has been scrapped by WWE

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE decided to scrap RAW Underground for a few reasons. He revealed that WWE did not film any RAW Underground segments in recent weeks because they were worried that the extras in the segment could cause the spread of COVID-19. WWE did not want to run the risk of the roster getting the virus from these extras. But, even with the RAW Underground group returning to WWE, the company have decided not to go ahead with it.

Meltzer has reported that WWE want to separate the NXT Superstars who were a part of RAW Underground from the RAW and SmackDown roster as they were worried about another virus outbreak. He also said that following the WWE Draft, which ended this past week on RAW, WWE were skeptical about the RAW Underground segments fitting into the show. (H/T WrestlingInc)

Meltzer had reported earlier this month that RAW Underground was not finished, but it seems that things have changed quickly regarding the segment.

RAW Underground was something unique and had not been done by WWE in the past which made it quite fresh. The segment saw the introduction of Big Jordan, who worked as the security guard of the RAW Underground arena, as well as the likes of Arturo Ruas and Dabba-Kato, who were both drafted to RAW.

Braun Strowman also made an appearance on RAW Underground recently, as did the likes of The Hurt Business, Shayna Baszler, and Dolph Ziggler, to name a few.