Important backstage news on RAW Underground's future; is it finished?

RAW Underground didn't air on the most recent episode of the Red brand. Naturally enough, several fans have raised questions about the future of Shane McMahon's project.

Dave Meltzer revealed in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the word going around backstage is that RAW Underground 'is not finished'. However, it was added that 'all is subject to change.'

The apparent reason behind WWE not airing RAW Underground on the last episode of RAW was because the members usually appearing in the crowd were in contact with people who tested positive for COVID-19.

WWE is battling another COVID-19 outbreak, and several Superstars have been taken off TV. Performance Center talent have been hit the worst, and RAW Underground is mostly filled up with wrestlers from the PC.

WrestleVotes had revealed in the hours leading up to the latest episode of RAW that the plans for the show were formulated at the very last moment.

Majority of talent just learned what they are doing on tonight's show less than an hour ago.

Dave Meltzer confirmed the report and added that everything that the fans witnessed on RAW was indeed put together at the last minute. The Superstars were in the dark about what they were going to do on the show until early evening or late afternoon.

It was added that Vince McMahon was 'more inaccessible than usual' as the WWE boss sat down with the writing team to script the show at around 2 PM.

What's next for RAW Underground?

Coming back to RAW Underground, the last few segments positioned Braun Strowman as the undisputed king of the shoot-style wrestling contest. The Monster handed Dabba-Kato his first loss and Strowman looked set to be the king of RAW Underground. WWE, however, could not book a strong follow-up angle due to the restrictions brought upon by the COVID-19 outbreak within the company.

As noted, RAW Underground is not finished, but anything is possible given the current circumstances. RAW Underground has received polarizing reactions as the company has managed to get a few good moments from the worked fights. RAW Underground is still in its early phase, and the WWE would hope for the situation to get better, which would enable them to film more segments.