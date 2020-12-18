WWE confirms signing of Ben Carter, Seth Rollins comments 

As confirmed by WWE during the latest NXT UK episode, Ben Carter has officially signed with the company.

Ben Carter attracted all the limelight in September when he and Lee Johnson tore the house down on an episode of AEW Dark. Carter also wrestled on a special Late Night Dynamite episode.

Miro was the first to allude to Ben Carter signing with WWE during a Twitch stream in October. Several reports hinted towards Carter heading to the WWE, and the rumors from the dirt sheets were indeed true.

Ben Carter is a graduate of Seth Rollins' wrestling school, 'Black and Brave Wrestling Academy,' and the former WWE Champion spoke highly about his former student in WWE's video package.

Seth Rollins said that Ben Carter was one of the most athletically gifted wrestlers he'd seen throughout his career. Rollins said that the 22-year-old Carter was a student of the game who reminded him of Dynamite Kid and Eddie Guerrero.

"Ben Carter came to the United States with a dream, and he is living that dream right now because of how dedicated he is. To me, the sky is the limit for Ben Carter; it truly is. He is one of the most athletically gifted performers I've ever seen, and the way he moves in the ring reminds me so much of the Dynamite Kid and Eddie Guerrero. He's got so much snap, so much whip. He soaks up information like a sponge. He is always asking questions. He could live in a wrestling ring if you let him. So, I think he has all the ingredients to make it to the top."

William Regal also said that the wrestlers trained by Seth Rollins always get his attention and interest.

"I first found out about Ben Carter when he was over here training at Seth Rollins' wrestling school. If I hear anybody has been trained by Seth Rollins, I'm interested because Seth Rollins is as good as it gets."

Advertisement

Ben Carter reacts to his WWE signing

Ben Carter is a happy man as his life-long dream of becoming a WWE Superstar has been accomplished.

I came to the states 4 and a half years ago as a kid with a dream.



I had no idea how I was gonna do it... but I knew exactly what I wanted.



That dream, it just came true.



I’m a WWE Superstar. @NXTUK pic.twitter.com/p84kuGa2a1 — Ben Carter (@bencarterbxb) December 17, 2020

Ben Carter will feature on NXT UK, and given his immense talent, it should not be long until we see him perform on the main NXT brand. For now, the fans would be eagerly waiting for 'The Prodigy of Pro Wrestling' to show what's all about on NXT UK.