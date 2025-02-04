Who is Alexandra Daddario’s husband? Everything to know about Andrew Form

Alexandra Daddario is an actress widely known for her roles in Mayfair Witches, Baywatch, San Andreas, and The White Lotus. Among her recent work, Mayfair Witches season 2 is currently creating buzz among fans.

Andrew Form, her husband, is a successful movie producer most recognized for his major contributions to the horror subgenre. The couple got married in 2022 after reportedly dating for two years.

About Andrew Form, Alexandra Daddario's husband

Some of Form's well-known works are A Quiet Place, The Purge, and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. He helped start Platinum Dunes, a company that makes horror movies.

Before marrying Daddario, Form was married to actress Jordana Brewster. They were together for more than 10 years and share two sons. Since their separation in 2020, Form has shared custody of his children with Brewster.

The couple’s journey and relationship

Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form started dating in 2020 after meeting during the pandemic. Their relationship grew quickly, and they became Instagram official in May 2021.

The couple got engaged in December of the same year. Daddario expressed her love for Form on Instagram, saying he is “the greatest, most formidable love of my life.”

After their engagement, they had a wedding in New Orleans in June 2022 at Preservation Hall, with Form's kids as groomsmen.

Alexandra Daddario’s husband: A film producer's career

For his work on A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II, Form got recognition since both films were praised by critics. These films, directed by John Krasinski, are popular in the horror genre for their intense feel and smart use of sound.

Form's participation in these films solidified his reputation as an important figure in the horror genre.

Form created The Purge series, a group of movies set in a future where all crime is allowed for one night each year. These films have done well at the box office.

Form is also responsible for the popular Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan series. As a producer at Platinum Dunes, he is known for telling interesting stories that often look at the darker side of human nature.

Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form's first meeting

The couple met in 2020 through friends and their chance meeting quickly developed into a deeper relationship. At the start of the pandemic, the two met on a calm street in New York and started talking.

In an interview with Vogue, on June 30, 2022, Alexandra Daddario remembered how they laughed about being the only two people out during such a lonely time. This fun exchange resulted in a dinner date, starting their relationship.

She mentioned,

""He was also on a walk, and we passed each other downtown. He turned back and said, 'Hi,' just as I was turning around to glance back at him. I laughed and said, 'Hi,' and then we both laughed about how we were the only two people on what is normally an incredibly busy street, and he asked if he could take me to dinner."

Andrew Form’s personal life and family

Before marrying Alexandra Daddario, Andrew Form was married to actress Jordana Brewster. They met in 2005 while working on The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning, where Form was a producer. They were married for 13 years and have two children, Rowan and Julian.

After they separated in 2020, Form and Brewster have worked together to raise their children and kept a good relationship for their kids' sake. Meanwhile, Daddario and Form were blessed with their first child on Halloween, October 31, 2024.

