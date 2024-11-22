Who is Anna Sacks? Everything to know about The Trashwalker TikToker starring in new Netflix documentary

Anna Sacks, known as @thetrashwalker on social media, was recently featured in Netflix's new documentary, Buy Now: The Shopping Conspiracy, which looks into the complex and convoluted process of recycling.

Sacks, who has been a proponent of ethical waste management since her rise on TikTok in 2020, brings attention to the practices (especially of large corporations) that contribute to a higher generation of waste than normal in the documentary. She also emphasizes the efforts she and others who support the cause have made over the years to ensure that waste is managed appropriately.

About Anna Sacks's rise to popularity as an anti-waste campaigner

Anna Sacks gained social media fame in early 2020 when she began using TikTok and posted a video showing everything she discovered in the trash in just one night. In the video, she disclosed that her discoveries included notebooks, Wellington boots, an unused mattress topper, and drawer organizers.

She also mentioned finding pens and clay that were likely discarded by a school. The eye-opening video attracted approximately 23.6k views, making it her first major interaction with the public.

After that, Anna Sacks regularly posted videos of herself searching through trash bins across New York on TikTok and other social media platforms. Her content highlights the often-overlooked aspects of waste management and recycling, shedding light on issues ignored by large corporations.

She emphasized discovering several usable items in the bins that had been discarded by large corporations managing them. These items included, but were not limited to, luxury handbags that employees had allegedly intentionally destroyed before disposal to prevent anyone from using them. It also consisted of countless packets of sweets and chocolates, which were discarded but were still useable.

Throughout the years, Anna Sacks' efforts and actions have led her to become the face of ethical waste management practices. Her Instagram bio is a testament to the same, which reads:

"All things waste. Trying to divert from landfill/incineration, create systemic change, and raise consciousness."

Anna Sacks is currently associated with the Manhattan Solid Waste Advisory Board and holds the position of legislative chair there. She is also the co-founder of the Save Our Compost Organization and the initiator of the #SaveOurCompost movement, which believes in fighting to keep composting free and public in New York City. One of her most significant accolades involves being named by The Jewish Week as one of the 36 Under 36 changemakers.

Her ongoing efforts to improve the waste management process have resulted in major changes among big companies. According to Mirror, her social media campaigning led Starbucks to set new climate goals, and American fashion house Coach ended the destruction of in-store returns after her viral exposés on food waste and damaged products.

About Buy Now: The Shopping Conspiracy

Written and directed by News & Documentary Emmy Award nominee Nic Stacey, Buy Now: The Shopping Conspiracy is a recently released documentary film on Netflix that sheds light on the recycling process followed by big corporations. Its official synopsis reads:

"This subversive documentary unpacks the tricks brands use to keep their customers consuming — and the real impact they have on our lives and the world."

Buy Now: The Shopping Conspiracy is currently streaming on Netflix.

