Who was Gérard Depardieu married to? All about his wife and kids in wake of French actor being found guilty of assault

Gérard Depardieu has recently been ordered a suspended prison sentence of 18 months after being found guilty of s*xual assault. The sentencing is associated with an incident that happened on the set of the film Les Volets Verts around four years ago, where the actor reportedly assaulted two women, as per the Associated Press.

Gérard has become a popular face over the years for being featured in projects like The Last Metro and Jean de Florette. According to Style magazine, he was married to actress Elisabeth Depardieu in the past, and they shared two children, Guillaume and Julie.

Apart from the sentencing, the Choice of Arms star’s name would be added to the national s*x offender database. Although Gérard was absent during the hearing, his attorney claimed they plan to appeal.

Gérard Depardieu’s trial started in March this year, and he was accused of reportedly touching the victims’ private parts, as stated by CNN. During the recent hearing, the Hurricane Rosy star was additionally ordered to pay an amount of $32,350 each to the alleged victims.

The Associated Press also stated that one of the victims was an assistant on the set, and the other was tasked with set decorations. Gérard Depardieu’s trial was supposed to start a long time ago, but was postponed due to his health issues, and as per the doctors, he was not in a condition to make an appearance at the court, as per CNN.

The set dresser expressed her satisfaction with the court’s verdict as she spoke to the reporters, saying it was “justice” for her. The alleged victim’s attorney, Carine Durrieu Diebolt, also described the verdict as a “victory” for both the women and added:

“Today we hope to see the end of impunity for an artist in the world of cinema. I think that with this decision, we can no longer say that he is not a s*xual abuser.”

Gérard Depardieu is the father of two children: Family and other details explained

According to Notable Biographies, the Châteauroux, France native was only 16 when he came to Paris to establish himself in the acting world. Gérald then met Elisabeth Guignot when he was improving his skills while attending the classes of French director Jean-Laurent Cochet.

In 1970, Gérard Depardieu exchanged vows with Elisabeth. Style magazine stated that the marriage did not last long, and they separated in 1992. However, the pair still maintained a close relationship after the divorce.

Elisabeth has also been active in the same industry as her ex-husband, and has not appeared on screen for more than ten years. Her last project was Julie Meyer and was featured in other films such as Le Tartuffe, Jean de Florette, Le Garcu, and more.

As per Style magazine, Gérard Depardieu and Elisabeth Guignot’s children also followed their parents’ footsteps and established their respective careers in the entertainment industry.

The duo’s son, Guillaume, was a part of the French film industry for a long time. He was a recipient of different accolades, including a Cesar Award, and was a part of films like Process, La France, De la guerre, Stella, and Comme elle respire.

However, Guillaume battled with his addiction problems, like drinking, despite being a famous personality, as per Style magazine. He passed away after suffering from pneumonia in 2008.

On the other hand, Gérard Depardieu’s daughter Julie has also played important roles in multiple projects such as Female Agents, Park Benches, and more. In addition, she was active in theatre for a brief period, appearing in plays like Le Jardun aux betteraves and The Tales of Hoffmann.

While Gérard has received a suspended sentence, Gérard and Elisabeth have yet to share their response to the same.

