Gerard Depardieu faces 18 months suspended sentence for assault

Veteran French actor Gerard Depardieu, who was called out for his s*xually inappropriate behavior by at least 20 women, now faces an 18-month suspended sentence for s*xual assault after a tumultuous court hearing that lasted for four days. This was the first time the actor faced a trial despite allegations against him going back years.

The Paris prosecutor’s office has requested an 18-month suspended prison sentence, a three-year probationary period, and a €20,000 fine. The prosecutor also asked Gerard Depardieu to undergo psychological treatment. The actor is also reportedly going to be put on France's s*x offenders list. This punishment was proposed for the assaults of two women in 2021 while the veteran actor was working on The Green Shutters.

Gerard Depardieu has denied all allegations against him and has claimed that in both scenarios during the filming of The Green Shutters, he had not done the things that the two women had described. He, instead, gave a toned-down version of the events from his perspective.

He also claimed that at his age, he would not go around groping women and that his actions were misinterpreted by the women. Many women, who did not directly press charges, also took the stand against Gerard Depardieu.

Who is Gerard Depardieu and what are the allegations against him?

Hailed as one of the greatest actors in French cinema, has completed over 250 films since 1967, where he primarily played lead roles. He is also widely credited for the popularity of French cinema in international markets since the 1970s. The veteran actor has worked with over 150 directors, including some of cinema's greatest, like Jean-Luc Godard, François Truffaut, Maurice Pialat, Alain Resnais, Claude Chabrol, and Bernardo Bertolucci, among others.

He is the second-highest-grossing French actor in history and has also won a Golden Globe Award and has been nominated for the prestigious Oscars, alongside many, many achievements in the world of French cinema.

However, Gerard Depardieu's conduct has been questionable for a long time. Back in 1991, Time magazine published a 1978 interview with Depardieu, where the actor claimed to have participated in many r*pes. He also claimed there was nothing wrong with it. His team later emphasized that Time had translated the words wrong, and what Depardieu meant was he had witnessed many r*pes.

Expand Tweet

In 2018, a 22-year-old actress accused the veteran actor of assault. She claimed that he had allegedly r*ped her twice during rehearsals. The actor rejected these allegations. In April 2023, 13 women came forward to accuse the actor of misconduct. One of the women who accused him, Emmanuelle Debeve, died by suicide in 2023.

He was further accused by two women during the shooting of The Green Shutters, for which he is facing a sentence right now. The actor may also have to face the charges of the previously reported cases in the future.

More details about Gerard Depardieu's sentence are expected to arrive soon. Stay tuned for updates.

