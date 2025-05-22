Who did Michael Alaimo play in Space Jam? Character actor passes away aged 86

Space Jam actor Michael Alaimo passed away on May 2, 2025, at the age of 86. Michael Alaimo's daughter, Gabriella Alaimo Thomas, first revealed the news of her father's demise while speaking to Variety on Wednesday, May 21. Gabriella stated that Michael died peacefully and did not reveal anything about the circumstances leading to Alaimo's death.

Michael's survivors include his wife, Louise, their daughters, Gabriella and Giovanna, son-in-law David, and granddaughters Isabella and Malia. According to The US Sun, Michael died in Burbank, California.

Among the many characters he portrayed, Michael appeared as the Doctor in the live-action sports-comedy film Space Jam. Alaimo had the opportunity to work with popular faces like Michael Jordan, Billy West, and Wayne Knight. The film came out in 1996. According to the Daily Mail, he also appeared in various films during the '80s, including The Paper Chase and Night Court.

Netizens also took to different social media platforms to express their grief over Michael's death, recalling the characters he played throughout his career and the impact he left with his screen presence.

Michael Alaimo was featured in various films: Journey in the entertainment industry explained

Michael completed his higher studies at Brooklyn College, after which he arrived in Los Angeles to pursue a career as an actor. During his time in college, he had the opportunity to work with Gut Theatre in East Harlem and later began establishing himself in films and television. Variety stated that he went on a tour with the anti-war show called F.T.A. and was associated with political activism at the same time.

Alaimo was part of the Space Jam cast, which included multiple sports personalities, such as Shaquille O'Neal and Patrick Ewing, making cameo appearances. More than twenty years later, a sequel was released, but it could not repeat the success of the first part.

According to the Daily Mail, Michael was last seen in Sinatra! Eternity, which was released this year. It included Michael Madsen, Eric Roberts, and others in the lead. He was additionally featured in an episode of the NBC sitcom Cheers and gained recognition for his appearance in another film, The China Syndrome. He was also seen in movies like Come Play With Me, Indecent Desires, and Graffiti.

Michael Alaimo was famous for playing Vinnie Claussen in an episode of the 2 Good 2 Be 4 Real series. He was also cast on shows like Mr. Belvedere, Hill Street, and Dynasty.

Michael opted to stay away from social media. Moreover, he led a commedia dell'arte group at the Central Park-based Joseph Papp's NY Shakespeare before entering the world of acting. According to The Mirror, his daughter Gabriella has been a PR and communications executive.

As mentioned, Michael Alaimo's official cause of death is unknown, and further updates are awaited.

