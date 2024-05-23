Who is Sofia Coppola’s daughter Romy Mars? Details explored as pop singer drops first track

Sofia Coppola reigning from New York, United States is a film director, producer, screenwriter, and former actress. She is well known for her movies Priscilla (2023), Somewhere (2010), The Godfather Part III (1990), and many more.

Romy Mars is the eldest daughter of Sofia Coppola. She was last spotted at Festival De Cannes, walking on the red carpet with Francis Ford Coppola, her grandfather. Romy has come under the spotlight lately after launching her musical career with two singles.

Who is Romy Mars?

Romy Mars walking the Red Carpet at the 77th Annual Cannes Film Festival (Photo by Matthew Baker/Getty Images)

Romy Mars is the daughter of American film director and screenwriter Sofia Coppola and French musician Thomas Pablo Croquet. She is the eldest child in the family and has a younger sister named Cosima Mars.

Growing up, she mostly stayed out of the spotlight. She doesn’t have a public social media account, however, she got a special shout-out from American Fashion Designer Mark Jacobs, after she modeled in one of his campaigns in 2020.

Mark Jobs praised her via Instagram and said—

"I met you Romy shortly after you were born. It is a beautiful trip watching you grow up and becoming such a cool and beautiful young woman. Thank you for being a part of HEAVEN. These portraits of you take me back in spirit to those good old early '90s days where the beginning of a long and lasting love story first began."

Born on November 28, 2006, Romy Mars is 17 years old. She went viral on TikTok in 2023 when she tried to charter a helicopter from New York to Maryland to meet a friend. She used her father’s credit card during this incident, following which she was grounded.

Recently, Romi commenced her musical career with two singles as she dropped her EP titled Stuck Up. The two singles she dropped are - Stuck Up and From a Distance.

Her mother promoted her music on her Instagram as she wrote in the caption—

"So proud of Romy’s first 2 songs out today! Thank you to Claud for producing @claud.mp3."

She currently lives in New York.

All about Sofia Coppola and Thomas Mars

Sofia Coppola and Thomas Mars (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Sofia Coppola, a Golden Globe Awardee is the youngest child and only daughter of popular filmmaker Eleanor Coppola and Francis Cappola. She is known for her contributions to films On The Rocks (2020), Marie Antoinette (2006), Lost in Translation (2003), and more.

She entered Hollywood with the film The Godfather (1972), which was directed by her father Francis Ford Coppola. Other than acting, she has contributed to the entertainment industry as a director, producer, and screenwriter as well.

She has won several accolades including a Golden Lion, A Cannes Film Festival Award, an Academy Award, and many others.

Her husband Thomas Mars is a French musician, who is also the lead singer of the band Phoenix. His band is into French Indie Pop music. Mars met Sofia on the set of the movie The Virgin Suicides (1999). He played the drums and sang the song Playground Love for the same movie.

The couple got married in 2011 and have two daughters Romy and Cosima.

Romy Mars's EP Stuck Up is now playing on Spotify.