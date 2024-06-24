Who did Tamayo Perry play in Pirates of the Caribbean? All about the actor killed in shark attack in Hawaii

Tamayo Perry, who appeared as one of the buccaneers in Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, lost his life after being attacked by a shark on June 23, 2024. He was 49 years old at the time of his death and the incident took place while he was surfing off the island of Oahu in Hawaii, AP reported. Perry served as a lifeguard for the City and County of Honolulu Ocean Safety.

An anonymous individual immediately got in touch with the authorities after witnessing Perry being attacked by a shark. Honolulu Emergency Services Department later addressed the incident in a press conference, stating that the attack took place before 1 pm local time at Malaekahana Beach. The authorities also managed to pull Perry to the shore and they added:

"As you can imagine, this is [an] extremely difficult time for all of us. I ask for your kindness and your patience as we all just try to get through this next hour into these next weeks and months."

While the emergency services attempted to save Tamayo Perry on the shore, he eventually succumbed to his injuries. Meanwhile, warning signs for shark attacks have been put up by ocean safety personnel.

Honolulu ocean safety chief Kurt Lager also expressed his grief in a statement, as he praised Perry for his personality and said he was "loved by all."

"He’s well known on the North Shore. He’s a professional surfer known worldwide. Tamayo’s personality was infectious and as much as people loved him, he loved everyone else more," Lager added.

Tamayo Perry was an actor before becoming a lifeguard: Career and other details explored

Perry developed an interest in surfing when he was 12 years old and pursued a career in the world of surfing for a long time. However, apart from this, the Oahu, Hawaii native's work in films and TV shows led to him accumulating a huge fanbase.

While Tamayo had many credits to his name, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides was his most popular project. Tamayo Perry also appeared in Hawaii Five-0, Blue Crush, The Bridge, and more. Apart from this, Perry was cast in a commercial for Nissan Xterra and also took on an important role in Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle.

Although Tamayo's work as an actor was an important part of his life, his surfing career also contributed to his popularity. After his recent demise, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi called Perry a respected and "legendary waterman."

Tamayo Perry participated in several competitions as a surfer, including the Pipe Masters Trials back in 1999. Perry addressed his victory at the Pipe Masters in a statement shared through the OSE website and wrote:

"This allowed me a spot in the main event where I was able to upset the #1 World Title Contender, showcasing my skills in some of the biggest, rawest wave conditions the Pipe Masters competition has ever seen."

He then collaborated with his wife Emilia to establish the Oahu Surfing Experience in 2016, where he later became an instructor. He was a lifeguard on the North Shore and began working with the Ocean Safety Department in 2016.

Further details about Tamayo Perry's last rights are currently awaited.